HONG KONG Nov 21 News and developments in
the Asia mutual fund and hedge fund industry from Reuters News
for the week ending Nov. 18.
NOVEMBER 18054
HONG KONG/BOSTON Nov 18 A leadership vacuum at
India's UTI Asset Management is taking a toll on the health of
the country's oldest mutual fund, dealing a setback to the Asian
growth ambitions of its joint venture partner, U.S. money
manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc.
NOVEMBER 16
NEW DELHI, Nov 16 India's cabinet has approved
foreign direct investment of up to 26 percent in the pension
sector, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday, moving
forward on a key reform initiative in the financial sector after
years of dithering.
HONG KONG, Nov 16 New Hope Group Co Ltd
, China's largest private agricultural conglomerate,
will set up an overseas fund this month with a focus on
agricultural investments in China and abroad, President Liu
Yonghao said on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, Nov 16 Britain-based Wessex Asset
Management is closing three hedge funds, including one that
invests in Asia-Pacific, the money manager said in a letter to
investors, following a drop in assets under management and
double-digit losses in 2011.
NOVEMBER 15
TOKYO, Nov 15 Japan's top asset management
company Nomura Asset Management and at least two other fund
companies have revealed their mutual funds' shareholdings in
scandal-hit Olympus Corp, showing only limited
exposure.
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Nov 15 CITIC Capital
Holdings Ltd, part-owned by China's sovereign wealth fund, said
on Tuesday that it is raising $600 million for a fourth property
fund, to invest in the retail sector in second- and third-tier
Chinese cities.
NOVEMBER 14
LONDON, Nov 14 Anthony Bolton, the star British
fund manager now trying his luck in Asia, said he was sorry for
poor results at his China fund and his optimism for the
country's prospects had been "severely tested" in recent months.
SHANGHAI, Nov 14 HSBC's China fund venture said
it would broaden its product line over the next five years to
meet rising demand for cross-border investment, betting
internationalisation would be a new engine of growth for the
country's stagnant mutual funds industry.
TOKYO, Nov 14 The asset value of Japanese mutual
funds rose for the first time in six months in October due to
recoveries in global shares and falls in the yen after
intervention by Japanese authorities, an industry body said on
Monday.
HONG KONG, Nov 14 Asian hedge funds staged a
turnaround in October, recording their best start to a quarter
since July 2009 as global financial markets rallied on hopes
Europe was closer to containing its debt crisis.
For a summary of Asia private equity news for the week,
please see:
(Compiled by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)