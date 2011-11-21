HONG KONG Nov 21 News and developments in the Asia mutual fund and hedge fund industry from Reuters News for the week ending Nov. 18.

HONG KONG/BOSTON Nov 18 A leadership vacuum at India's UTI Asset Management is taking a toll on the health of the country's oldest mutual fund, dealing a setback to the Asian growth ambitions of its joint venture partner, U.S. money manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

NOVEMBER 16

NEW DELHI, Nov 16 India's cabinet has approved foreign direct investment of up to 26 percent in the pension sector, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday, moving forward on a key reform initiative in the financial sector after years of dithering.

HONG KONG, Nov 16 New Hope Group Co Ltd , China's largest private agricultural conglomerate, will set up an overseas fund this month with a focus on agricultural investments in China and abroad, President Liu Yonghao said on Wednesday.

HONG KONG, Nov 16 Britain-based Wessex Asset Management is closing three hedge funds, including one that invests in Asia-Pacific, the money manager said in a letter to investors, following a drop in assets under management and double-digit losses in 2011.

NOVEMBER 15

TOKYO, Nov 15 Japan's top asset management company Nomura Asset Management and at least two other fund companies have revealed their mutual funds' shareholdings in scandal-hit Olympus Corp, showing only limited exposure.

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Nov 15 CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd, part-owned by China's sovereign wealth fund, said on Tuesday that it is raising $600 million for a fourth property fund, to invest in the retail sector in second- and third-tier Chinese cities.

NOVEMBER 14

LONDON, Nov 14 Anthony Bolton, the star British fund manager now trying his luck in Asia, said he was sorry for poor results at his China fund and his optimism for the country's prospects had been "severely tested" in recent months.

SHANGHAI, Nov 14 HSBC's China fund venture said it would broaden its product line over the next five years to meet rising demand for cross-border investment, betting internationalisation would be a new engine of growth for the country's stagnant mutual funds industry.

TOKYO, Nov 14 The asset value of Japanese mutual funds rose for the first time in six months in October due to recoveries in global shares and falls in the yen after intervention by Japanese authorities, an industry body said on Monday.

HONG KONG, Nov 14 Asian hedge funds staged a turnaround in October, recording their best start to a quarter since July 2009 as global financial markets rallied on hopes Europe was closer to containing its debt crisis.

