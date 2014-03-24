March 24 News and developments in the Asian
funds industry in the last week.
MARCH 21
The remarkable calm in global financial markets in the face
of tensions over Crimea and the prospect of an early U.S. rate
hike may reflect investors' lack of appetite for deploying their
cash, rather than their complacency.
The Indian government on Friday raised as much as $1.4
billion through share sales, in a push to shore up state
finances before it heads into a tough parliamentary election
next month.
Investors have pulled almost $5 billion from emerging market
funds in the past week, data from EPFR Global showed on Friday,
with one bank estimating that equity outflows have totalled $100
billion over the past year.
Asia-focused hedge funds added $20 billion in assets in
2013, recording their first growth in three years and boosting
the industry's size to $158.8 billion, according to a survey
from tracker AsiaHedge.
IDFC Alternatives Ltd, a private equity fund managed by
India's IDFC Ltd, raised 7.5 billion rupees ($122.9
million) for a debt fund that will lend to developers of
residential real-estate across the country.
MARCH 20
Japan's Nikkei stock average will recoup its recent losses
and end 2014 at a level not seen since before the financial
crisis, as more monetary easing offsets weaker demand after the
sales tax rises next month, a Reuters poll found.
Former International Monetary Fund chief Dominique
Strauss-Kahn plans to raise $2 billion in a macro hedge fund,
his firm, LSK & Partners, said on Thursday, as
investors continue to back a low-risk and rapidly growing
investment strategy.
Foreign investors sold a record 1.09 trillion yen ($10.7
billion) of Japanese stocks last week, according to data the
Ministry of Finance released on Thursday, as geopolitical
concerns buffeted the Tokyo market.
MARCH 19
U.S. asset managers are eagerly expanding into China's stock
market by launching exchange-traded funds that invest in the
country's locally listed equities, hoping to cash in on the
early success of the first of such U.S.-listed ETFs.
MARCH 18
Investors cut equity allocations to a 15-month low and kept
their cash levels high in March as tensions in Russia and
Ukraine cut risk appetite, a survey showed on Tuesday.
(Compiled by Nishant Kumar in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)