UPDATE 2-Bund yields keep 1-month lows in sight as ECB seen tiptoeing into taper
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices)
Sept 25 fundacionintegralCOMPANY: * S&P ratings - fundacion integral comunitaria a.c.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices)
MEXICO CITY, June 5 Mexico's peso gained on Monday to its strongest level in seven months after the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) fended off a leftist rival in a key state election, seen as a prelude to next year's presidential elections.