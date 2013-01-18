* Investors, bankers warn market overlooking fundamentals
* Recession risk still looms in periphery
* Downgrade potential underestimated by market
By Josie Cox and Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Jan 18 (IFR) - Contracting spreads, bumper books,
negative premiums and record-low coupons - it all sounds like
the glory days for credit. But the fundamentals underneath are
shaky, and many say it's just a matter of time before reality
catches up to the market.
In the opening weeks of 2013, a host of murky peripheral
credits have accessed the bond market with ease, selling
longer-dated deals as investors desperately search for yield.
Since the beginning of 2012, the iTraxx Main has contracted
by approximately one-third, while spreads on some corporate
bonds have snapped tighter by as much as 50%. The Senior
Financials index has tightened by almost half, as has the iTraxx
SovX Western Europe index.
In all, the market feels like its too good to be true, said
Patrick Wuytens, head of high grade syndicate at ING in
Brussels.
"It's like we're driving downhill in a car at high speed,
but we haven't noticed that the car's out of fuel," Wuytens
said. "As soon as we stop going downhill we could be in for a
nasty shock."
He said the problem is that the market is filtering out the
glum headlines and only concentrating on the good news.
A number of investors share this view, saying that little
has changed in the economies of peripheral countries to warrant
the spread contraction seen in recent months.
"The rally is being driven by a hunger for yield because it
is so difficult for investors to buy assets that give them
attractive returns," said a Germany-based portfolio manager at
one of the largest fixed-income investment houses in the world.
"No one wants to miss the boat, so we expect this
contraction to continue despite the fact that the underlying
fundamentals are not improving."
OMINOUS SIGNS
Iberian and Italian banks have capitalized on investor
willingness to ignore the ominous headwinds they face.
The International Monetary Fund expects Spain to remain in
recession through much of 2013 while Italy, having recorded a
0.2% economic contraction last year according to government
figures, is predicted to decline 0.7% this year.
According to Fabrice Jaudi, vice president at S&P Capital
IQ, yields have fallen significantly in the past three months
despite the fact that market risk has not - and that the
underlying problems in peripheral economies remain. He defines
market risk by the risk of losses arising from movements in
market prices.
Just last month, Spain's service sector recorded its 18th
month of declining activity. Nonetheless, Iberian debt has been
snapped up in primary markets.
Spain's Telefonica and Gas Natural, both rated
Baa2/BBB/BBB+, priced 10-year euro transactions at subscription
levels of over 600%.
The 10-year spreads on the Spanish sovereign are bid at 5.1%
- they last dipped below these levels in March 2012 and are down
from a high of 7.6% in July.
BES, Portugal's second largest private bank by assets,
meanwhile has attracted a EUR3bn order book for its EUR500m
five-year deal.
This week, second-tier issuers from Italy like Credito
Valtellinese and Banco Popolar di Milano, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-,
were also able to place deals, and Spanish Kutxabank, absent
from the market since 2011, has hired banks to sell a four-year
covered bond.
"Sooner or later, we'll all wake up and smell the coffee,"
said Wuytens. "The question is just what could or will trigger
that."
DOWNGRADE RISKS
Bankers are speculating about what form this wake-up call
might take, and several have referred to the corporate earnings
season and the risk of rating cuts.
Aluminium producer Alcoa Inc, whose results traditionally
mark the unofficial beginning of the season, this month said
that it was optimistic about 2013 but still very conscious of a
looming U.S. budget confrontation.
Meanwhile Germany's SAP - the world's biggest business
software maker - reported fourth-quarter revenue that missed
expectations this week.
One day earlier, compatriot Deutsche Post said it expected
that 2013 would "not be easy" as a weak global economy continues
to weigh on demand for express delivery and other logistics
services.
Fitch strategists, in a report published this week, predict
that EMEA corporate downgrades would outnumber upgrades in 2013.
Other headlines that could derail the rally and provide a
rude awakening include macroeconomic woes in the U.S. and
sovereign downgrades - either stateside or in core or peripheral
Europe.
On Tuesday, Fitch said that the US faces a "material risk"
of losing its triple-A status if there is a repeat of the
wrangling seen in 2011 over raising the country's self-imposed
debt ceiling. The agency also said that Spain would continue to
face downgrade risks - even if it does not ask for a bailout.
High-yield market participants are already concerned that in
the event of a Spanish downgrade, with heavyweight issuers such
as Gas Natural, Iberdrola, Repsol and Telefonica subsequently
junked, the market could be grossly knocked off balance.
This could result in a shock reminiscent of the dislocation
caused when Ford and General Motors lost their investment-grade
status in 2005.
(Reporting By Josie Cox, Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex
Chambers, Marc Carnegie.)