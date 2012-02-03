NEW YORK Feb 3 Investors' appetite for yield and risk-taking drove interest into high-yield "junk" bond funds and emerging markets equities in the week ended Wednesday, Feb. 1, bolstered by the Federal Reserve's announcement of near-zero interest rates into late 2014, data from EPFR Global showed on Friday.

Emerging Markets equity funds rounded out a month when they recorded inflows every single day by taking in another $3.5 billion in the latest week, taking their monthly and year-to-date total to $11.3 billion.

High-yield bond funds also benefited from the "risk-on" trade, enjoying $2.74 billion in inflows, EPFR added.

Overall, global bond funds absorbed a net $7.47 billion --the biggest weekly inflow since the company began tracking the category in the second quarter of 2002, EPFR said.

"Yield was again the major driver of flows, with investors favoring asset classes offering above average returns," EPFR Global's research director Cameron Brandt wrote in the press release.

Municipal bonds were also a standout performer.

Muni bond funds garnered $1.67 billion, their "best week in over five years," according to EPFR.

"Yields on a municipal bond are very low right now, and if they can get higher yields by going into funds, that's certainly enticing people into the funds as opposed to buying their own bond," said William Ahern, senior portfolio manager at Eaton Vance.

Mortgage-backed bond funds also gained, attracting $832 million in inflows.

Commodities sector funds gained $1.84 billion in inflows. EPFR's Brandt said a predicted $10,000 a ton price for copper this year and attraction to gold after the Fed's interest rate announcement boosted commodities funds in January.

Not all categories had a good week. U.S.-focused equity funds had outflows of $2.67 billion, according to the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based fund tracker. Despite a 4.4 percent rise of the S&P 500 .SPX in January, the index fell 0.15 percent over the reporting period on account of stalled Greek debt talks, a decline in new home sales of 2.2 percent, and disappointing news from companies such as Procter and Gamble Co. PG.N, Chevron Corp. CVX.N, and Exxon Mobil XOM.N.

EUROPE AND EMERGING MARKETS

European bond funds pulled in $427 million in inflows as Greece's talks with private creditors to reduce the country's debt remained inconclusive. Developed European equity funds had outflows of $762 million, the 12th time in the past 13 weeks according to the company's press release.

Long-only emerging equity funds had inflows of $3.52 billion, and global emerging markets (GEM) equity funds brought in $2.62 billion. Latin America, which closed January markets with a 12.5 percent gain, had inflows of $254 million.

Emerging market bond funds absorbed $1.15 billion in inflows, a 26-week high according to the press release.

Dedicated BRIC funds (Brazil, Russia, India, China) had slight inflows of $4 million. In equity-specific funds, China led with $247 million in inflows, while Russia had $237 million in inflows, Brazil $103 million, and India $10 million.