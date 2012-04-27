NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. bond funds took in $4.63 billion in the week ended April 25, the 25th consecutive week of inflows and the longest run of gains since mid-2010, according to EPFR Global on Friday.

Meanwhile, for the 6th straight week, investors pulled money out of U.S. stock funds, with $2.38 billion in outflows during the period, the fund tracking firm said.

The move away from U.S. stocks and into U.S. bond funds came as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said April 25 that he did not see an immediate need for another round of bond purchases to boost the economy. Although Bernanke did say the Fed would act, if the economy were to weaken.

U.S. bond funds gained $4.63 billion in inflows, accounting for 90 percent of the net inflows into bond funds globally, said Cameron Brandt, EPFR's director of research.

Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama, said the flow of money into U.S. bond funds indicates investors are seeking safer assets while "chasing yield."

Yet the aversion to risk did not extend to high-yield bonds. Junk bond funds gained $1.03 billion in inflows, up from $649 million in inflows the previous week.

Globally, equity funds fared poorly in the week with net redemptions of $7.38 billion. Brandt said that was the second biggest weekly outflow for the group in year to date.

Over the past month, investors globally have pulled money from stocks as concern about the euro zone has reignited, in part over worry about the health of the Spanish economy. The upcoming national election in France also has weighed on investor sentiment.

The concern about the Spanish government's high-borrowing costs was a bigger issue for investors in the past week than relatively strong U.S. corporate earnings reports, which helped push the S&P 500 up 1 percent over the period.

"People are worried that (Spain) is sliding towards a Greek kind of situation," said Jim Awad, managing director of Zephyr Management in New York.

EMERGING MARKETS, MUNIS, AND EQUITY-SPECIFIC FUNDS

Emerging market bond funds-also noted for their high yields- had inflows of $540 million, down modestly from the previous week's inflows of $675 million.

The appetite for emerging market bonds did not extend to equities, as emerging market equity funds had outflows of $377 million.

Inflows into municipal bond funds rose to $544 million from $159 million the previous week, while net money market fund inflows declined to $3.03 billion from $6.5 billion the previous week.

China's equity-specific funds had inflows of $80 million, a reversal from the previous week's outflows of $137 million.

"The opinion on China seems to change every week as far as what kind of a landing there will be as growth slows from an unsustainable pace," said Richard Sichel, chief investment officer of The Philadelphia Trust Company.

Among sector-specific funds, energy and commodities funds had high outflows of $300 million and $291 million, respectively.