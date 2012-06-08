NEW YORK, June 8 The flight to safety continued in the past week, with investors pouring more money into U.S bond funds and shunning stocks and more speculative high yield funds as concern about Spanish banks dominated the headlines, data from EPFR Global showed on F rid ay.

U.S. bond funds gained $4.2 billion in new money in the week ended June 6, up from inflows of $1.76 billion the previous week, the fund-tracking firm said.

U.S. equity funds had $7.5 billion in outflows, the highest level this year, fully reversing the previous week's inflows of $7.36 billion.

However, EPFR Global said much of the money moving in and out of U.S. stock funds over the past two weeks can be attributed to heavy trading by institutional investors in an exchange-traded fund that tracks the performance of the S&P 500.

Funds that focus on riskier high-yield "junk" bonds fared poorly, losing $3.6 billion and extending the previous week's outflows of $1.1 billion.

The S&P 500 gained 0.14 percent over the period as concerns over Spain's banks and Greece's troubled finances ebbed a bit in the face of positive U.S. manufacturing data and a growing sentiment that U.S. central bankers may be getting closer to a new round of economic stimulus.

Still, much of the trading period was dominated by weak data on U.S. jobs growth and fears surrounding the euro zone.

"The economic data out this week continues to confirm that our economy is slowing," said Chris Cordaro, chief investment officer of RegentAtlantic Capital.

He added that investors are "just fatigued and tired of Europe," and that Spain's banking issues have become "far more important."

Investors stayed out of emerging markets, pulling $1.3 billion from emerging market equity funds and $563.8 million from emerging market bond funds.

Jack Ablin, chief investment officer of Harris Private Bank, said he is "not afraid of emerging markets," though other investors may perceive them as risky in the current environment.

"We're in an environment where fewer and fewer investors trust the market. Or, they're in a position where they can't afford to lose money," Ablin said.

European equity funds had $538 million in outflows, bringing year-to-date outflows to $15.7 billion, EPFR Global said. European bond funds gained $324.8 million in inflows as a result of the safe appeal of German bond funds, which gained $368 million in new money.

FLOWS INTO GOLD, JAPAN, AND MORTGAGE BOND FUNDS

Funds that focus on gold had $647 million in inflows as investors sought safety in the commodity.

"It was a knee-jerk reaction to the headlines," Ablin said.

Japanese equity funds had $1 billion in inflows, their eighth consecutive week of inflows, according to EPFR Global, and up from the previous week's inflows of $571 million.

Mortgage-backed bond funds had $1.2 billion in inflows, the highest weekly inflow on record, according to EPFR Global.

Cameron Brandt, EPFR Global's director of research, attributed the strong inflows to "mounting expectation for another round of quantitative easing."