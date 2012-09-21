By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK, Sept 21
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Investors poured $17 billion
in new cash into equity funds worldwide in the latest week, the
most in over four years, in the wake of the Federal Reserve's
aggressive announcement that it would purchase mortgage bonds to
jolt the U.S. economy, data from EPFR Global showed on Friday.
Equity funds overall, from U.S.-focused to portfolios with a
bias toward emerging markets, have seen outflows for four of the
past six weeks, and so far this year have earned just $20
billion in inflows. That's far less than the $190 billion into
bond funds year-to-date, said EPFR Global.
The inflows in the latest week mark a "huge, substantial
reversal" from a well-established risk-off trend as investors
believed that the Fed's move would boost stock prices, said
Keith Wirtz, president and chief investment officer of Fifth
Third Asset Management, which has $14.7 billion in assets.
U.S. equity funds have seen net outflows so far this year of
$675 million, EPFR Global said.
The Fed said on Sept. 13 it would buy $40 billion of agency
mortgage securities per month and keep benchmark interest rates
low until mid-2015 until the U.S. jobs outlook improves, which
kicked off a rise in the S&P 500 of 1.71 percent over the
week.
The appetite for risk extended to the shares of indebted
euro zone countries, as the region's equity funds collected $1.9
billion in new money, the most since May, EPFR Global said.
Investors had already viewed European stocks as cheap, and
the Fed's statement along with the European Central Bank's new
bond-buying program reduced fears about the region's debt crisis
and helped spur the inflows, said Steven Bleiberg, head of asset
allocation at Legg Mason Inc.
Funds that hold emerging market stocks gained $4.3 billion
in inflows, another sign of broad risk-on sentiment in response
to the Fed's move and an upsurge from modest inflows of $447
million the previous week.
"When people want risk and volatility in their portfolio,
that's automatic," Wirtz said with regard to the inflows into
emerging market stock funds, and added that emerging markets
will grow faster than developed markets.
Investors also dove into high-yield "junk" bond funds, which
attracted $3.6 billion in new money, the second-highest on
record and accounting for most of the net $3.9 billion flows
into U.S. bond funds, EPFR Global said.
High-yield bond funds continue to attract new money because
of strong corporate balance sheets and the widespread hunger for
yield, said Wirtz.
OUT OF SAFE BONDS, INTO GOLD
U.S. government bond funds bled $869 million as their
safe-haven appeal was lost on investors, with $421 million of
the outflows leaving funds that hold short-term government debt.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
rose to 1.74 percent after the Fed's announcement, after
touching a record low of 1.39 percent in late July. The 10-year
is currently yielding about 1.77 percent in intraday trading on
Friday.
Bond funds worldwide attracted $6.3 billion, down from $7.26
billion the previous week, EPFR Global said.
Investors targeted emerging market bonds as well, but less
than the countries' stocks as those funds' gained $1.25 billion,
down from the previous week's $1.63 billion.
European bonds saw dampened demand as $315 million left the
funds, the most in 11 weeks according to EPFR Global. Bleiberg
of Legg Mason said that declining yields on the region's debt in
response to the ECB's easing drove away investors.
Funds that target commodities gained $2.3 billion in
inflows, the most this year according to EPFR Global, with
about$1.63 billion of that flowing into gold funds.
Gold funds are "the first thought that comes to mind
whenever you have monetary action" in response to a weakened
dollar, said Wirtz.