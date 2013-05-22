LONDON May 22 Equity investors piled a net $9.1
billion into Japan mutual funds and ETFs last month, while
exiting some emerging markets, showing continued support for
"Abenomics" - Japan's efforts to revitalise economic growth.
Japan equity products were by far the top-performing sector
in April, taking in more than three times the amount of the next
best fund category, according to data from fund research firm
Lipper.
Over the three months to end-April, net inflows into Japan
equity funds reached $17.9 billion as aggressive stimulus action
by the country's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe invigorated the
world's third-biggest economy, tamed the yen and enticed
investors eager for a growth story.
The sustainability of Abe's policies is yet to be tested,
but the Nikkei has risen by about 80 percent since the middle of
November last year and the popularity of Japan equities has
already forced fund firms to halt investments in some products.
While Japan funds prospered in April, the steepest net
outflows -- $2.5 billion -- were from U.S. small and midcap
funds. Equity investors also withdrew money from select emerging
markets, according to the data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters
company.
Investors withdrew a combined $2.5 billion last month from
China and Greater China funds and there were also net outflows
from funds in Lipper's Asia Pacific ex-Japan, Latin America,
Russia, emerging Europe, India and emerging Asia categories.
For emerging markets overall, that represents a fairly
modest pull back. On a 12-month view, mutual funds and ETFs in
Lipper's Global Emerging Markets category, by far the biggest
emerging markets sector, have had net inflows of more than $42
billion.
