(Adds code to reach additional readers)

* Negative cross-currency swap to lure Europeans back

* UK, Nordic banks to lead issuance wave

* Spread tightening an added benefit

By Helene Durand and Danielle Robinson

LONDON, Feb 27 (IFR) - European companies that ditched the dollar market in favour of their home turf this year may soon return thanks to an improving cross-currency swap and a recovery in spreads.

A dual-tranche offering this week from Swedbank could be a sign that the tide is finally turning in favour of US dollars.

The Swedish bank's Reg S/144a deal included a US$1bn five-year bond that priced around 8bp inside where an equivalent maturity euro trade would likely have come.

Other Nordic and UK lenders could now follow suit as funding levels look attractive, especially up to the five-year point of the curve.

"Yankee volumes are down year-over-year but we've reached an inflection point given the move in the euro/dollar basis," said Meghan Graper, an investment-grade syndicate banker at Barclays in New York.

That swap between the two currencies is currently quoted in the minus low 30s region all the way out to 10-years. A negative number benefits companies that borrow in dollars and swap funds back to the single currency.

"The shift in the basis swap could provide more opportunities for European issuers in dollars," said Peter Charles, head of EMEA syndicate at Citigroup.

While a deeply negative swap during the financial crisis evidenced the difficulties faced by European banks in sourcing dollar funding, the dynamics have shifted in the last three to six months.

The stubbornly negative basis now, by contrast, is a function of an increase in non-European companies borrowing in euros and the extremely easy monetary policy stance of the European Central Bank.

According to UBS, US companies have made up 37.5% of the total 50bn-equivalent of corporate issuance priced in the European market in 2015, while US banks account for 17.2% of the 50bn senior debt that has been sold.

FIGHT BACK

The Yankee market is traditionally an important source of funding for both European financials and corporates, but volumes have dropped significantly this year.

European corporate investment-grade issuance in dollars stands at just over US$4bn up to February 24, the lowest borrowing year-to-date since 2011 according to Thomson Reuters data. Financials volumes, meanwhile, are at US$5.5bn, their lowest since 2012 and down 50% on the same period last year.

Unlike the US market, where spreads have been buffeted by volatility stemming from the collapse in oil prices, Europe has been a safe-harbour, with spreads tightening since the beginning of the year.

"As we headed into the ECB announcement on QE, we saw the euro market perform well and tighten versus dollars," said Citi's Charles.

On a headline basis, spreads for companies are much tighter in euros than in dollars. An AT&T March 2024 euro deal, for example, trades at mid-swaps plus 75bp, while a March 2024 dollar issue is quoted at mid-swaps plus 132bp - a difference of 57bp.

The upcoming arrival of QE in Europe has driven coupon levels to all-time lows across asset classes, making euros especially attractive for companies that don't swap their proceeds.

Last week Roche priced a 1bn 10-year bond with a coupon of just 0.875%. The dollar market cannot compete even for the best credits, as shown by the 2.125% coupon on World Bank's US$600m 10-year deal.

However, new dollar issues have rallied in the past fortnight, financials in particular, with Goldman Sachs tightening as much as 25bp and Morgan Stanley almost 40bp.

This rally could help rebalance the current shine of the euro market, especially if issuers capitalise on the recent lack of supply to achieve aggressive pricing.

Swedbank ratcheted guidance in from Treasuries plus high 80s whispers to 80bp area, and then further still to 77bp. The deal nevertheless attracted demand of some US$2.25bn.

Issuance in the US has already picked up as conditions improve. The US high-grade market was deluged with almost US$10bn of deals on Thursday, making this the busiest week this year with US$38.36bn tallied so far. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Danielle Robinson, Additional reporting by Natalie Harrison, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)