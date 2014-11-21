(Adds location of Noble Brewer)
By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 20 Claude Burns, who just
earned a degree from MIT's Sloan School of Management, hatched
what he thought was a great startup idea: a subscription
business peddling craft beers. The problem was how to come up
with the half-a-million to fund it? He figured he'd target the
usual suspects - family, friends, angel investors, maybe even a
local bank.
What he didn't expect was that one of his classmates would
step up. Victoria Gutierrez liked the idea so much that right
before graduation, she promised to invest $25,000 in Noble
Brewer, based in Oakland, Calif.
"Not only did I think it should work, but I'd always
wondered why it didn't exist," said Gutierrez, who before
entering the Massachusetts Institute of Technology had helped
run a boutique Napa winery.
Welcome to "the classmate round."
There is no national data, but entrepreneurs and professors
from Harvard to Stanford to the University of Pennsylvania
report that the classmate round is gaining traction. For
example, at MIT where 30 graduating MBA students reported
starting companies this year, five told Reuters they lined up
funding from fellow students.
A few years ago, such cases would have been one-offs, said
Professor Edward Roberts.
Stanford Graduate School of Business lecturer Jim Ellis
attributed the increase to "a confluence of things." For one,
more students are starting companies while in school or upon
graduation. In addition, more people are comfortable with
investing at a company's earliest stages.
As in the case of MIT's Burns and Gutierrez, students also
have an opportunity to become familiar with business ideas that
have been refined in classes.
"You really get to see if there's potential (and) the
warts," said Patrick FitzGerald, a lecturer at the University of
Pennsylvania's Wharton School.
Where do the students get the cash? Some have family money
or entered graduate school after, say, lucrative consulting
jobs. Some even go to graduate school to find a potentially hot
start-up.
"One of my goals coming into Stanford was to find a
classmate founding a business," said Steven Looke, a former
Lehman Brothers analyst and Madison Dearborn associate.
Looke caught the online-retail bug during an e-commerce
course. Then he found his start-up at a student dinner where
classmate Ilana Stern discussed her idea for a bridesmaid-dress
start-up, Weddington Way.
Looke, still an analyst at heart, wasn't about to hand over
$10,000 until Stern ran through the details.
"I hope we're not getting into Webvan territory here," he
recalled saying, referring to a legendary failure of the dot-com
bubble. But she "had the numbers, the customer acquisition cost,
why this was scalable."
He gave her the money on graduation day in 2010. Stern has
gone on to raise around $11.5 million in capital, including
$750,000 from classmates.
The terms of these student deals vary. Most invest using
convertible notes, meaning they sign agreements to invest a set
amount. Precise valuation terms aren't typically set until the
company wins its first institutional funding round.
Some student investors hope such investments can lead to
success as venture capitalists.
Will Galvin, who graduated from Stanford's MBA program in
June, has already sunk funds into three Stanford companies with
his nascent fund, Three Fish Capital.
There are a few downsides of course. Start-ups have a
notorious failure rate. And friendships are sometimes at risk.
Stern was wary when then boyfriend Jeff Enquist asked in on
Weddington Way.
"I just figured, that was one relationship that shouldn't
mix," she said.
She's now married to Enquist, so he's got a piece of the
action by default thanks to California's community property
laws.
"He's married to me," Stern added. "Technically, he's
invested."
(Reporting by Sarah McBride. Editing by Hank Gilman and Andre
Grenon)