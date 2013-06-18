BRIEF-Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group signs LoI on talent housing development project
May 31Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd :
SAN FRANCISCO, June 18 Speciality glass company Corning is leading a $60 million investment in View Inc, a maker of energy-saving glass that automatically adjusts the amount of heat and light glare that passes through it, the companies said Tuesday.
Corning, known for innovations such as Gorilla Glass, the thin and tough material used on products such as Apple iPhones, is a new investor in View. Existing investors, including Khosla Ventures, General Electric, and Sigma Partners, participated in the round.
View is headquartered in Milipitas, Calif., and has manufacturing facilities in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Before the latest financing, it has raised around $124 million from investors.
The new funding round closed June 5, a spokeswoman for Khosla Ventures said.
By Chris Thomas May 31 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, tracking broader Asia, as investors took heart from data showing factory activity in China grew steadily in May, beating expectations of a slowdown. The manufacturing sector in the world's second largest economy grew faster than expected in May as activity in the steel industry rebounded sharply, an official survey showed. The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) held up at 51.2 in May,