HONG KONG, May 23 (IFR) - Global banks are increasingly looking to raise short-term money in renminbi, seeking to match their trade finance lending as more Chinese imports and exports settle in the currency.

As London attempts to position itself as the global hub for renminbi transactions, these same banks are going there to tap the ultra-liquid commercial paper and negotiable certificate of deposit markets to raise short-term funding.

The market is growing fast as it serves multiple purposes. On the one side, investors - especially central banks and sovereign wealth funds wishing to diversify their short-term holdings out of dollars and euros - are happy to buy liquid single-A and double-A rated short-term paper denominated in renminbi. And on the other, banks are glad to get hold of additional renminbi for trade finance operations with a similar tenor to the loans handed out.

Standard Chartered said this week it had surpassed the Rmb1bn (USD158m) mark in outstanding Euro Commercial Paper issuance, making the bank the largest issuer of renminbi-denominated ECP out of London.

Meanwhile, ICBC, the world's largest bank, has completed a Rmb100m CD via its London subsidiary - the first such deal from a Chinese bank in London.

Both issues add to the variety of renminbi products offered in London, after HSBC's Rmb2bn Dim Sum bond in April, and the first London-listed bond last year from BP.

StanChart said its ECP would help it support its clients' renminbi trade transactions.

"Trade finance is key to building liquidity in an offshore centre. Close collaboration between London and Hong Kong will help interlink liquidity between the two offshore centres and further support the growth of renminbi-denominated global trade finance, including those originated from Hong Kong," said Ben Hung, CEO of StanChart (Hong Kong).

Similarly, ICBC will use the proceeds from its CD for trade-related businesses. The deal was off ICBC London's USD300m CD programme, which was updated last year to allow issuance in renminbi. The CD was priced at 2.6% with a tenor of six months.

StanChart's landmark, however, is expected soon to be only a distant marker. The market for short-term paper out of London is likely to grow significantly just to match the increased demand for renminbi-denominated trade finance.

According to one banker, by the end of the first quarter 6.7% of all trade finance loans between China and Europe were denominated in renminbi. Just a year ago that figure was below 1%.

Figures on the total volume of trade finance between Europe and China are not widely available, as most of the transactions are done on a bilateral basis. But the rapid growth in the proportion of deals settled in renminbi suggests that the short-term renminbi-denominated paper market is poised for further growth.

Participants have also welcomed the new cross-border collateral management arrangement that the Central Moneymarkets Unit of the HKMA, JP Morgan and Euroclear, are developing for implementation before end-June 2012.

This will serve as useful infrastructure to support, among others, renminbi repo transactions involving a wider choice of international securities. As this is put in place, the short-term renminbi-denominated bank paper will have an additional allure: repo value. (Reporting By Nethelie Wong; Editing by Julian Baker)