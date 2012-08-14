(Refiles to reach additional subscribers)

By Adam Parry

LONDON, Aug 14 (IFR) - The outperformance of senior cash bonds versus CDS has been one of the main themes in the financial sector over the course of the summer of 2012.

Take for instance UniCredit's EUR1.5bn 4.875% March 2017 issue launched in February, one of the most liquid deals in the market, and the contrast in price action compared to the cost of protection on the name has been striking.

On June 27, the bond was trading at a Z-spread of 510bp, but has since tightened sharply to trade at around 400bp on the bid. Over the same period, UniCredit's 5yr senior CDS has contracted from 550bp to current levels of 480bp - a significant 40bp widening of the basis over the course of the last six weeks.

Part of this cash outperformance can be explained by the massive sovereign tightening at the short end of peripheral curves since the possibility of ECB buying Italian and Spanish debt reared its head a couple of weeks ago.

Sovereign and financial markets are still inextricably linked, despite the wishes of some senior EU officials. "When there is actual cash buying in the sovereign - as we saw in the run up to the ECB meeting on August 2 - it has always been the case that cash will outperform CDS," explained one financials trader. He pointed out that the paucity of primary FIG issuance has also played a role in keeping spreads tight.

There is however another, and maybe even more important dynamic behind the market trend. This stems from a more technical bias, and to understand this we need to consider what shorting a bond actually entails.

As a cash bond investor, suppose we have decided that the widening of the CDS basis highlighted above is overdone, and that the basis will start to correct as we head into the Autumn.

In order to exploit the richness of the UniCredit March 2017s, we would need to sell the issue short in the cash market. Now the simple bit is hitting the best bid on the screens, or phoning around the sales forces of the investment banks to get the highest price.

Complications arise, however, when the subject of funding that position is taken into account. Assuming we are not already holding the paper and are entering into a naked short, we would subsequently need to borrow bonds in the repo market in order to make delivery to the institution that bought the bonds off us.

In order to do that, we would lend the money that the sale has netted us to a bank in return for the bonds, although herein lies the glaring flaw in the plan: the repo rate to borrow the bonds on tom/next basis is extremely expensive at -1%.

This effectively means that if you sold EUR10m of the bond, you would be obliged to pay EUR279 to the bank in repo interest to actually give them cash - a stark contrast to a normal repo environment, where you would expect to receive interest payments on any cash lent to borrow bonds.

We can see, therefore, that if the position is held for any length of time, it becomes more and more expensive to fund the short.

And it is these tight repo conditions that are maintaining the summer short squeeze in senior cash markets, with shorts opting to cover bonds in the Street rather than going down the prohibitively expensive repo route.

It may be that as we head toward the latter part of the year, repo activity might start to normalise, and those rates will start to rise back closer to the ECB's 3yr LTRO rates. Until they do though, it seems likely that the cash outperformance will continue. (Reporting by Adam Parry; Editing by Julian Baker)