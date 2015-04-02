LONDON, April 2 Singapore's sovereign wealth
fund Temasek and money manager BlackRock are set to buy
stakes in Funding Circle in deals that could value the British
peer-to-peer lending platform at more than $1 billion, Sky News
said on Thursday.
Temasek plans to invest about 30 million pounds ($44.4
million) and a deal could come in the next few weeks, Sky said,
citing unnamed sources.
Peer-to-peer (P2P) loans allow investors to lend directly to
individuals and businesses, cutting out banks via low-cost
online platforms. Funding Circle has lent over 588 million
pounds to British businesses.
Britain's alternative finance market is forecast to more
than double this year to 4.4 billion pounds, according to a 2014
study.
Funding Circle declined to comment. Blackrock and Temasek
were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.6755 pounds)
(Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by David Clarke)