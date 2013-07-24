LONDON, July 24 British fund managers want more
guidance on how to allocate the commissions they receive from
investors to ensure they are providing value for money, a poll
showed on Wednesday.
More than 60 percent of fund managers said in the poll that
they wanted more guidance on how to divide up the costs they
charge their clients for buying and selling shares and for
investment research.
The poll was held at an event organised by the Investment
Management Association, which represents Britain's investment
management industry.
In the survey, 91 percent of 65 asset managers polled via an
electronic voting system said their firm was making more efforts
to justify and demonstrate value for money in research
commission costs.
The asset management industry has come under scrutiny since
the financial crisis and after a series of mis-selling scandals.
In November, the Financial Services Authority, now renamed
the Financial Conduct Authority, criticised the industry for
inadequate controls on how much money was paid to brokers for
research and execution, casting doubt on the transparency and
control of clients' commission payments.
In March, the FCA criticised them for their complex charging
structures, which it said made it difficult for customers to
compare their prices with rivals. In Europe, policymakers are
seeking tighter control of fund managers' pay.
According to data from Frost Consulting, a company that
analyses commissions, only one third of the $33 billion spent in
2011 on commission was used to pay for the costs of transactions
and the remainder was spent on other services like research.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison. Editing by Jane Merriman)