LONDON, July 24 British fund managers want more guidance on how to allocate the commissions they receive from investors to ensure they are providing value for money, a poll showed on Wednesday.

More than 60 percent of fund managers said in the poll that they wanted more guidance on how to divide up the costs they charge their clients for buying and selling shares and for investment research.

The poll was held at an event organised by the Investment Management Association, which represents Britain's investment management industry.

In the survey, 91 percent of 65 asset managers polled via an electronic voting system said their firm was making more efforts to justify and demonstrate value for money in research commission costs.

The asset management industry has come under scrutiny since the financial crisis and after a series of mis-selling scandals.

In November, the Financial Services Authority, now renamed the Financial Conduct Authority, criticised the industry for inadequate controls on how much money was paid to brokers for research and execution, casting doubt on the transparency and control of clients' commission payments.

In March, the FCA criticised them for their complex charging structures, which it said made it difficult for customers to compare their prices with rivals. In Europe, policymakers are seeking tighter control of fund managers' pay.

According to data from Frost Consulting, a company that analyses commissions, only one third of the $33 billion spent in 2011 on commission was used to pay for the costs of transactions and the remainder was spent on other services like research.

