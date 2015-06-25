By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 25
SAN FRANCISCO, June 25 Formation 8, the
venture-capital firm known for backing virtual-reality company
Oculus VR, has filed to raise a $400 million fund for late-stage
investments in Asia, highlighting the growing appeal of the
region for private-company investors.
The filing, made Thursday at the Securities & Exchange
Commission, comes as Uber, the privately held ride-hailing
service, says it plans to invest more than $1 billion in China
this year, and as many privately held Asian companies break the
$1 billion valuation mark, including phone maker Xiaomi, online
retailer Flipkart and lending platform Lufax.
Formation 8 will likely spread the funds among five to seven
late-stage companies in the region, a source familiar with the
firm's thinking said.
Given that several investors participate in each funding
round, that implies rounds well above $100 million, the purview
of extremely large private companies and an area where Asia is
an increasingly important player.
Asia has drawn 44 funding deals, year to date, of $100
million or more, the same number as the United States, according
to venture tracker CB Insights. Europe has drawn 10 in the same
time period, CB Insights said.
Late last year, the firm signaled an expansion into Asia by
hiring Singapore-based Joel Sng, himself an early investor in
Xiaomi, as a partner charged with helping Formation 8's largely
U.S.-based portfolio companies cut deals with Asian partners.
Formation 8 was founded three years ago by entrepreneurs
including Joe Lonsdale, a former executive at payments company
PayPal and co-founder of data company Palantir Technologies.
Last year, it raised its second fund of $500 million.
Formation 8's Asia-based portfolio companies include
Memebox, an online beauty retailer based in South Korea. Last
year, social-media company Facebook bought Oculus for $2
billion.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Alan Crosby)