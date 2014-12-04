SAN FRANCISCO Dec 4 For proof
financial-services startups are having something of an investor
moment, consider AvantCredit, a startup that said Thursday it
has closed $225 million in funding from Tiger Global Management,
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, and others.
The announcement comes as Lending Club, the giant
peer-to-peer lender, holds an initial public offering that could
raise almost $700 million. Meanwhile, start-ups in financial
services have raised $765.9 million through the third quarter
this year, over a third more than for the whole of 2013,
according to the National Venture Capital Association.
Chicago-based AvantCredit specializes in loans to borrowers
whose credit scores generally lie in the 600 range, just a step
above high risk. Unlike peer-to-peer service LendingClub, which
connects borrowers with willing lenders, AvantCredit makes loans
using its own funds.
While it charges high interest rates, averaging around 36
percent, those rates are lower than its borrowers might have to
pay at alternative sources, such as payday-loan operators. Terms
run from one to four years.
Other financial-services companies to raise large chunks of
cash this year include wealth-management company Addepar, which
raised $50 million in May; LendingClub competitor Prosper, which
raised $70 million in May; and wealth-management company
Personal Capital, which raised $50 million in October.
AvantCredit last raised money in July with a $75 million
investment, also led by Tiger Global. Earlier in the year, the
company secured two credit facilities totalling $400 million.
The latest funding round was co-led by August Capital, with
participation from DFJ Growth, RRE Ventures, KKR & Co., and
Thiel. All the funding was primary, meaning it is going directly
to the company rather than to buy out early investors and
employee shareholders.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride)