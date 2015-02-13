LONDON Feb 13 JustPark, a London-based start-up
that launched the world's first in-car parking app, is nearly
half way to achieving a 1 million pound ($1.5 million) equity
fundraising target just 12 hours after its debut on crowdfunding
platform Crowdcube.
Around 300,000 pounds was raised in the 48 hours prior to
the debut in an exclusive offer to users of the app. Over 1,100
investors have taken part, which Crowdcube said was a record for
the platform. The total raised so far is 475,000 pounds and the
biggest single investment so far is 50,000 pounds.
JustPark's app connects car-park owners, often individuals
with a private parking space at their home, to drivers looking
for a place to park. It charges the owners of the space
commission on bookings and the service is used by around 700,000
drivers spread across the English speaking world.
The app's early development was backed by BMW and Index
Ventures, a venture capital firm that has backed big names like
Skype and British takeaway ordering service Just-Eat.
"This isn't your average crowdfunding campaign: with backing
from BMW and Index Ventures, JustPark is far more established
than the typical startup using this form of fundraising," said
Luke Lang, co-founder of Crowdcube.
The current funding round will allow BMW to sell down its
stake, bought for 250,000 pounds in June 2011, while Index
Ventures will be converting a loan into equity at the same price
as the crowd.
Money raised will be used to support product development and
engage in a more aggressive marketing campaign, said Anthony
Eskinazi, JustPark's co-founder.
"We wanted to do crowdfunding," he said.
"We talked talking about it with Index Ventures in late 2013
and they were on board. But the main reason we did it was that
we wanted our customers to be part of our success."
JustPark was offering up 4.76 percent equity through the
funding round, giving the business a valuation of just over 21
million pounds. The minimum investment to participate is ten
pounds.
Crowdfunding is an increasingly popular form of financing
for start-ups seeking to circumvent the traditional angel
investor route and cash-in on popularity with the public. Its
growth has contributed to a burgeoning alternative finance
market expected to be worth 4.4 billion pounds in Britain this
year, according to a report by charity Nesta and the University
of Cambridge.
But crowd-style financing has fallen under increased
regulatory scrutiny, with the EU markets watchdog saying in
December that investors need greater protection against
significant risks in the evolving sector.
JustPark said that searching for parking in cities accounts
for around 30 percent of urban traffic and amounts to 106 days
of wasted time over the average lifespan. The firm doubled its
gross profits last year and grew its annual booking revenue to
3.7 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6497 pounds)
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)