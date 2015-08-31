NEW YORK/LONDON Aug 31 Activist hedge funds
have launched more non-U.S. campaigns this year than any year
since the financial crisis, as managers slowly expand overseas
in the face of a more challenging market at home.
Companies in Europe and Japan are attractive targets for
U.S. shareholder activists seeking higher investment returns and
less competition among funds that have shaken up the U.S.
corporate sector.
That could mean big changes for boardrooms in London, Tokyo
and other major markets as cash-rich activists push for
management shakeups, acquisitions and disposals to boost share
prices.
Since the start of the year, activists targeted 131
companies outside the United States, a 47 percent increase from
2014, according to Activist Insight, an industry media and data
firm.
Non-U.S. activism by the top U.S. activist funds is on pace
for the most campaigns this year since 2008. Fourteen such
campaigns were launched since January, data from FactSet Shark
Repellent show - three less than a post-crisis record set in
2013.
"With U.S. valuations in general 25 percent higher than
those in Japan or Europe, it was only a matter of time until
Europe came into focus," said Neil Dwane, chief investment
officer at Frankfurt-based Allianz Global Investors.
Dwane said the European corporate sector has yet to recover
from the financial crisis.
"The sector has a lot of 'self-help' earnings potential
across most of its industries," Dwane said, adding that the only
exception was the pharmaceuticals industry and the consumer
staples sector.
U.S. activist ValueAct reported a 5.44 percent holding in
engine maker Rolls-Royce in July. The influential San
Francisco-based activist, which has invested in Microsoft and
American Express, is now Rolls Royce's largest shareholder, and
according to media reports, is also investing in British
engineering group, Smiths.
Activist advisors interviewed by Reuters say lower
valuations and the U.K. corporate governance code make it an
enticing target for activists.
UK industrial companies worth more than $500 million - as
one example - have on average, a pre-tax return on equity of
0.19 percent, Thomson Reuters data show, compared with 0.23
percent for the U.S. sector.
The UK corporate governance code is also more shareholder
friendly than the U.S. version, both in terms of disclosure
requirements and the ability to nominate board directors, the
advisors say.
U.S. EXPORT
The amount that U.S. activists spend on foreign campaigns is
still a tiny fraction of what they allocate domestically.
But corporate targets in the U.K., Japan and Canada are
increasingly in the cross-hairs. Elliot Associates took on U.K.
financial services group Alliance Trust earlier this year, and
Third Point just bought a nearly $1 billion stake in Japan's
Suzuki Motor Corp..
"If you look beyond Europe, Japan's corporate governance
rules are likely to change, which is one of the mandates of the
Abenomics agenda. We expect to see more activist activity
there," said Ajay Khorana, Global Co-Head of Citi's Financial
Strategy and Solutions Group.
Activist assets reached $129.7 billion in the second quarter
of 2015, a 177 percent increase from 2010, J.P. Morgan said in a
research note last month, citing Hedge Fund Research.
That increase tracked a surge of campaigns and index-beating
investment returns for activists. But this year, U.S. returns
have taken a hit, which may add to the incentive of going
farther afield: since launching in April, the S&P Activist
Interest Index has a negative 14.67 percent annual return.
