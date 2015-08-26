Aug 26 Alternative funds, which investment
companies have long pitched to be the solution for clients
during volatile markets, have seen mixed returns during the past
month's stock market swings, according to Morningstar.
These funds are designed to generate returns that are not
correlated to the equity or bond markets. And while some
categories of alternative funds did well from the market peak on
July 20 through Monday, others did not.
To see how alternative funds fared over the past fund, go to
reut.rs/1KN6lD9
One category that shined was "bear market funds," which are
supposed to go up when stock markets go down. These funds
returned over 19 percent during that period, compared to the S&P
500 Index, which was down 10.8 percent, according to Morningstar
.
However, five of the seven categories of alternative funds
tracked by Morningstar had negative returns over the past month.
U.S. long/short equity funds had the worst returns, down 5.5
percent for the month.
Meanwhile nontraditional bond funds, which include
unconstrained go-anywhere bond funds, were down 1.6 percent for
the period, compared to the Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index,
which returned 1.3 percent.
"A lot of these funds are reducing the downside or
mitigating losses but investors would still have been better
keeping their money in cash," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of
mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ.
Also, these funds tend to be more expensive than average
core equity and bond funds. For example, the average expense
ratio for a U.S. equity fund is 1.30 percent, and 1.85 percent
for long/short equity funds, according to Morningstar.
Meanwhile the average expense ratio for an intermediate bond
fund is 0.85 percent, compared with 1.85 percent for
unconstrained bond funds.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Alan Crosby)