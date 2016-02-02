(Adds details from conference call, financial results)
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON Feb 2 Executives at U.S. asset manager
Affiliated Managers Group Inc on Tuesday sought to
downplay the impact of the recent collapse of one its junk bond
funds, but jittery investors continued to unload the company's
stock.
AMG shares fell 5.7 percent on Tuesday after the company
reported $6.8 billion in client net withdrawals during the
fourth quarter. AMG's market cap has dropped by about one-third
over the past three months.
The withdrawals accelerated after the Third Avenue Focused
Credit Fund collapsed in early December. The junk bond
fund was run by New York-based Third Avenue Management, which is
majority owned by AMG.
During a conference call with investors and analysts, AMG
executives said Third Avenue's remaining funds only account for
about 1 percent of company earnings.
"So really, no impact to AMG's financials from their
results," AMG Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sean Healey
said.
AMG executives don't see any legal exposure from the
collapse of the Focused Credit Fund.
"We don't think that Third Avenue (Management) has any legal
exposure around the Focused Credit fund closure," Healey added.
The junk fund is currently being liquidated after Third
Avenue abruptly blocked investor redemptions in early December.
AMG said it recognized 100 percent of the junk fund's assets as
outflows in the fourth quarter.
The junk fund's collapse sparked client withdrawals at other
funds run by Third Avenue. Total outflows at Third Avenue were
almost $2.2 billion in the fourth quarter, AMG said.
AMG also reported fourth-quarter results.
"They are extremely well reserved, and so I think it is
probable that there is some further redemption and shrinkage
through this period," Healey said. "... But of course they are
going to have to generate excellence, as they have in the past,
and as they do that, we see them bottoming, and then
recovering."
AMG shares fell $7.53 to $124.67 on the New York Stock
Exchange after dropping as low as $123.74. The stock is off 32
percent over the past three months.
AMG, which has stakes in boutique investment firms
BlueMountain Capital Management, Tweedy, Browne Co LLC, Yacktman
Asset Management, had about $628 billion in assets under
management at the end of December.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin Editing by W Simon and JS Benkoe)