* London-based Ardevora shuns corporate access
* Argues meeting CEOs can skew investor judgment
* UK FCA curbing methods of arranging company visits
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, April 23 At a time when regulators are
cracking down on the way fund managers pay for company visits to
help work out investment strategies, investor Jeremy Lang has a
simple answer: don't bother meeting management at all.
For the past 15 years, Lang -- a founding partner of asset
manager Ardevora -- has made a point of never meeting company
executives, a rule he describes as totally against the norm in
an investment community that prizes corporate access as a way to
get better or exclusive insight into management thinking.
According to a 2014 fund-manager survey by Extel, "meetings
with companies" is the second-most desirable research service
provided by brokers, narrowly behind "trade ideas".
However, seeking to promote a level playing field among
investors, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority last year
finalised new rules that curbed fund managers' ability to pay
for broker-arranged visits using client commissions.
Lang believes that, rather than boosting the bottom line,
meeting management is bad for returns. An avid follower of
cognitive psychology, Lang says company CEOs fit the profile of
charming communicators whose job is to convince and cajole; they
are more likely than not to cloud or skew investors' judgment.
"The types of people that rise to the top are inveterate
risk-takers ... They all tend to be extremely good salespeople,"
Lang told Reuters, at his offices near St. Paul's Cathedral in
London's financial district.
"If you view it like that there's absolutely no point in
trying to meet them."
There are some exceptions: Lang makes a point of reading
written CEO statements, arguing that it allows him to analyse
their "choice of phrase" without fear of influence.
And last year, ahead of the spin-off of Lloyds Banking Group
unit TSB, Lang decided to break his own rule
and meet with the bank's management. It was the first time he
had arranged a company visit in 15 years, he said, explaining
that there were just a few specific questions he had to ask.
"I don't trust banks ... We got a couple of questions in and
then we ran," he said. "It was my 15-year vaccination."
Ardevora, which manages 1.3 billion pounds ($2 billion) in
assets, said that for the first three months of 2015 its UK
equity fund was up 11.2 percent and its global equity fund was
up 8.5 percent. The UK FTSE 100 index rose 3 percent and the
MSCI World index rose 1.8 percent in the same period.
Among the companies Lang says he has shunned is UK retailer
Tesco as well as names in the oil-and-gas sector,
saying management showed signs of over-selling empire-building.
"(Oil companies) went through the language of hope. You can
clearly see evidence they over-hyped those hopes," he said.
($1 = 0.6644 pounds)
