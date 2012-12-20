LONDON Dec 20 British investors have greeted
the year-end by sharply increasing their exposure to shares as
hopes rise that economic stability and rising corporate profits
will return in 2013.
A monthly poll of 13 UK-based chief investment officers and
fund managers found the average allocation to equities in global
balanced portfolios jumped to 52.3 percent in December, from
50.8 percent a month earlier.
The increase to the highest exposure to stocks since April
marks an acceleration of rises over the second half of 2012. ]
Portfolio managers attributed rising confidence to a sense
that the world is no longer facing the kind of severe systemic
risks seen earlier in the year such as the possible collapse of
the euro.
"The risks facing markets in 2013 are more likely to be
normal risks, as opposed to the systemic, potentially extreme
risks which markets faced in 2012," said Alec Letchfield, chief
investment officer for UK Wealth at HSBC Global Asset
Management.
Some respondents to the poll said they were expecting to be
pleasantly surprised by a pick-up in good news about the world
economy, further boosting their faith in stock markets.
"We believe that there will be an unexpected upturn in
growth and sentiment, particularly in the U.S., which will help
emerging markets and make things a whole lot more pleasant in
2013," said Lee Robertson, chief executive officer of Investment
Quorum.
The rise in equity exposure came largely at the expense of
allocations to alternative asset classes such as hedge funds,
private equity or commodities, dropping to 11.4 percent from
12.2 percent.
The average allocation to bonds eased to 28.2 percent from
28.6 percent while cash was down 20 basis points at 5.4 percent
and property fell by the same amount to 2.7 percent.
But investors cautioned they remain cognisant of a number of
potentially serious issues, particularly the knock-on impact of
policy tightening in the United States as the government
grapples with deficits.
The euro zone sovereign debt crisis remains unresolved and
an economic slowdown in China could have unpredictable
consequences around the world, they argue.
"(We are) becoming more confident about a sustainable upturn
in the global economy appearing by 2014. Nevertheless, there are
risks to overcome," said Andrew Milligan, head of global
strategy at Standard Life Investments.
However, markets have become accustomed to these issues
during the course of 2012 and investors are increasingly battle-
hardened following the turmoil of the global financial crisis.
Most are therefore feeling upbeat.
"Provided both sides of the U.S. political divide can find a
way to resolve the current 'fiscal cliff' impasse, and we can
overcome other headwinds... 2013 will hopefully see a further
improvement in confidence," said Mark Robinson, chief investment
officer of Berry Asset Management.
However, despite such optimism, next year is still likely to
prove volatile.
"No respite for our blood pressure unfortunately," said
Mehvish Ayub, investment manager at Baring Asset Management.
