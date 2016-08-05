LONDON Aug 5 Emerging market bond funds chalked
up their largest five-week inflow on record this week as the
number of central bank rate cuts around the world since the
collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 reached 666, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch said on Friday.
The hunt for returns in a world of rapidly shrinking yields
and interest rates intensified in the week to August 3 as
investors poured $2.2 billion into EM bond funds, bringing the
total over the last five weeks up to $16.6 billion.
As interest rates and yields evaporate, investors are
scrambling not only for the returns offered by emerging market
bonds but also the safety from deepening economic uncertainty
offered by higher quality government and corporate bonds.
Inflows into wider bond funds in the week reached $10.2
billion, the highest since February last year. That was largely
driven by the $9.2 billion inflow into high-grade corporate
bonds, the most in almost two years.
The central banks of Australia and the United Kingdom cut
interest rates this week, bringing the total number of rate cuts
since Lehman's September 2008 collapse to 666.
Since then, bond fund inflows have reached $1 trillion, far
outstripping the $375 billion total inflow into equity funds
over the period, BAML said.
"Extreme monetary policy is more positive for bonds than
stocks," BAML's global strategy team led by Michael Hartnett in
New York said in a note to clients on Friday.
Emerging market equities funds attracted a net $1.4 billion
in the week to Aug. 3, marking the fifth straight week of inflow
- the longest such run in almost two years.
But that wasn't enough to stem the broader tide of equity
outflows, which totalled $4.6 billion globally, BAML said. So
far this year, investors have pulled $139.3 billion out of
equity funds, $134.6 billion of that coming out of developed
markets.
Investors pulled a net $3.9 billion out of European equity
funds, the 26th consecutive week of redemptions, and redeemed $3
billion form U.S. funds, the third consecutive weekly outflow.
Precious metals funds attracted a net $1.8 billion, marking
the ninth inflow out of the past 10 weeks, BAML said.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Hugh Lawson)