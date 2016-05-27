LONDON May 27 Investors dumped stocks and
ramped up purchases of safe-haven bonds in the latest week in
reaction to the prospect of U.S. interest rates rising sooner
rather than later, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.
The "unambiguous risk-off" flows saw the seventh straight
weekly outflow from equity funds, strong demand for safer
government and investment grade bonds, and selling of riskier
high yield bonds.
Bets on the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in June
or July rocketed after the May 18 release of the central bank's
last policy meeting. Earlier this month, futures pricing had
pushed the Fed's next hike out to next year.
The prospect of higher borrowing costs spooked investors,
who pulled a net $9.2 billion from equity funds in the week to
May 25, BAML said. That was the seventh weekly outflow in a row.
European equity funds posted a net outflow of $3.3 billion,
the 16th consecutive week of redemptions, while U.S. equity
funds posted an outflow of $1.1 billion, the sixth redemption
out of the last seven weeks.
The selling is reaching extreme levels, however, and could
be close to sending a "contrarian buy signal", BAML said. So far
this year, investors have taken $105 billion out of equity
funds, almost all in developed markets.
Investors poured a net $2.6 billion into fixed income funds,
marking the 12th inflow out of the past 13 weeks. That included
the first inflow into government bond funds in 14 weeks ($600
million) and the 12th straight inflow into investment grade bond
funds ($2.5 billion).
A net $2.1 billion was pulled out of high yield bonds, the
biggest redemption from that asset class in 15 weeks, BAML said.
Money market funds, essentially cash, drew in a net inflow
of $12.2 billion, and precious metals funds posted a small net
outflow of $32 million, just the second redemption in 20 weeks.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Tom Heneghan)