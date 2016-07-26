NEW YORK, July 26 BlackRock's global
allocation fund booked profits on U.S.-based energy shares in
June as oil prices rose more than 25 percent in the second
quarter, as a part of a 85 percent rebound since hitting 12-year
lows in early 2016 tied to fears about oversupply.
"During the month of June, we took profits in U.S.-based
energy stocks as higher oil prices have led to higher valuations
for many of these companies," Russ Koesterich, head of asset
allocation for the BlackRock fund, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)