By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 29 BlackRock Chairman and
CEO Laurence Fink said on Wednesday, "We still have a
long way to go to make equities look expensive."
Fink, who heads the $3.51 trillion asset management firm
BlackRock, was speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations and
discussing a series of objectives with chief executive officers.
He also addressed China's economy, saying, "I don't think
China is slowing down in 2012," and that China is easing, which
will help to re-stimulate the economy. He also praised the
success of the present leadership in China.
Fink said that the European Central Bank's Long-Term
Refinancing Operation is solving many problems, but that Europe
remains vulnerable without fundamental growth.