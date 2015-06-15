SAO PAULO, June 15 Anbima, a Brazilian group
representing investment funds, said on Monday that rules aimed
at adapting investment funds to a new industry classification
system will take effect in October, instead of July.
The plan aims to rank asset managers in line with guidelines
issued by securities industry watchdog CVM and international
standards. The decision to push back the implementation date for
the new rules was made public in an e-mailed statement.
The changes also seek to make the classification of
investment funds friendlier to clients.
Under the new rules, funds will be first classified in terms
of asset class, which includes equities, fixed-income,
currencies and hedge funds. A second layer will allow clients to
classify them in terms of product, maturities and geographical
scope. A third layer will be linked to strategy.
Brazil has the seventh-largest fund industry in the world,
with over $850 billion in assets under management this year,
according to Anbima.
