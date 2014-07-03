(Recasts to add details on fundraising, comments, background
By Aluísio Alves and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, July 3 Asset managers in Brazil
raised the lowest amount of money from investors in 12 years in
the first six months, an industry group said on Thursday, a sign
that worries over the October presidential election, high
borrowing costs and growing global market turmoil are scaring
market participants.
Pension funds, asset management firms and other specialized
money managers raised a net 1.94 billion reais ($878 million)
from investors in the January-through-June period, Anbima, the
group that represents funds and investment banks in the country,
said in a report.
The data underscore a trend seen since the end of last year,
with clients reluctant to pour money into asset management and
hedge funds given the outlook. Many investors have turned
heavily critical of President Dilma Rousseff's heavy-handed
intervention in some industries and her reluctance to tackle
growing imbalances on fiscal and external fronts.
Among client segments, government-sponsored funds and retail
investors were the only ones that funneled money into money
managers in the first half, Anbima said. In contrast, private
banking, corporate clients, foreign investors and pension funds
redeemed a combined 30.8 billion reais in the first half,
compared with 46 billion of inflows a year earlier.
"We saw that investors flew towards short-term instruments
to remain highly liquid," Carlos Massaru, a senior executive at
state-run Banco do Brasil SA's asset management division BB
DTVM, told reporters at a conference call. The year has so far
been marked by "high volatility and a recovery of some specific
segments, like equities."
The industry had lured 103.6 billion reais in the
year-earlier period, and an average 48.1 billion reais for the
first half since 2007, Anbima said. In 2002, investors withdrew
a net 23 billion reais in the wake of a tense presidential
election and fears that Brazil's government could default on its
debt.
The numbers also provide fresh evidence of the impact on
investor perceptions of declining monetary stimulus in the
United States and a deterioration in Brazil's fiscal position.
Brazil has the world's seventh-largest fund industry, with
2.51 trillion reais - about $1.1 trillion - of assets under
management.
($1 = 2.21 Brazilian reais)
