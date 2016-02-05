SAO PAULO/NEW YORK Feb 5 Gávea Investimentos
Ltda, the hedge fund run by former Brazilian central bank
president Arminio Fraga, is doubling down on contrarian bets on
Mexico's currency and against Brazil's, a sign that disparities
between Latin America's two biggest economies will grow faster.
Money managers at the Rio de Janeiro-based fund said in an
investor letter that a bearish U.S. economic outlook, plunging
oil prices and heightened global volatility allowed them to add
Mexican pesos and increasingly their wager against the
Brazilian real.
"We took advantage of this move by increasing the long
position in the Mexican currency versus the short in the real as
we see a huge differentiation between the two cases," the letter
said. Gávea also kept bets against the currencies of Thailand,
South Korea, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.
The strategy comes as central banks around the world adjust
interest rates and take other steps to stimulate growth,
triggering massive currency market imbalances. The U.S. dollar
is swinging violently as hopes for further currency-supportive
hikes in borrowing costs cooled as volatility heightened.
While Mexico's economy is expanding consistently as
President Enrique Peña Nieto's reform plan is finally helping
lower the price of utility services and wage costs, Brazil is
expected to face the longest and most severe economic recession
since at least 1901.
As Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index plummeted
while the real significantly outperformed peer currencies last
month, Gávea added to a wager against the currency while
lowering the same bearish bet on the Bovespa, the letter said.
In January, the firm's Gávea Fund returned an estimated 0.20
percent, and the higher-risk Gávea Fund Plus generated 0.27
percent, the letter said. Equities were the main source of
returns for both funds last month, followed by currencies, the
letter added.
Daily value at risk, a widely followed gauge that measures
the maximum amount an investor can lose in a trading session,
ended last month at 0.53 percent of capital for Gávea Fund and
0.78 percent for Gávea Fund Plus.
A former fund manager for billionaire George Soros, Fraga
was central bank president from 1999 to 2003. He then founded
Gávea, named for an upscale Rio neighborhood that is also home
to a tropical rainforest park.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)