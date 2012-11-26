* Itaú Asset sees Brazil consumer shares pricier
* Shares in regulated sectors to remain "cheap"
* State meddling may be distorting share prices
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO, Nov 26 The fate of Brazil's equity
market will increasingly hinge on government policies next year,
with consumer stocks rising due to incentives for consumption
and shares in the energy and financial sectors feeling the pinch
of recent regulatory moves, executives at Itaú Asset Management
said on Monday.
Shares in industrial and services companies will get much
pricier, reflecting the impact of interest-rate and tax
reductions that will help revive Brazil's flagging economy, said
Gustavo Murgel, who as chief executive officer oversees more
than 300 billion reais ($144 billion) in assets for Itaú.
Currently, Brazilian shares in that segment trade at a
premium to other emerging market and global peers, and are
priced above their historical average, said Paulo Corchaki,
chief investment officer at Itaú Asset Management, at an event.
Next year that trend is likely to continue as the government is
seen maintaining its activist stance on economic policy.
In contrast, sectors where the role of government is seen as
less benign will likely underperform, Corchaki added. For
financial, electricity and telecommunications stocks, expected
earnings in Brazil are seen trailing those of emerging markets
and global rivals, both executives noted.
"What's expensive now will get even more expensive, and
what's cheap now will remain cheap," Corchaki said at an event
with financial journalists in São Paulo.
Their comments underscore the challenges President Dilma
Rousseff's policy approach are imposing on money managers and
concerns that the country, which over the past decade lured
hundreds of billions of dollars from investors as growth gained
traction, is now losing luster because of growing state meddling
in the economy.
"I wouldn't say the policy approach is heavy-handed, but our
clients want to understand how far this could go" Murgel said.
The recent implementation of tax and credit relief favored
some sectors at the expense of others, while government pressure
on banks to cut the cost of credit and on power utilities to
accept the renewal of licenses in exchange for a decline in
rates has made share prices bounce in recent months.
Despite the threat of rising intervention, corporate
earnings among Brazil's listed companies should grow an average
18 percent in 2013, compared with the 10 percent contraction
that Itaú Asset is predicting for this year, Corchaki said.
The same policies that have made it more difficult for some
investors to foresee a direction in the price of some Brazilian
equities are also making it easier for money managers to predict
the path of interest rates, inflation and the currency, Corchaki
added.
Money managers at Brazil's No. 1 private-sector asset
manager expect the inflation rate to rise as high as 5.5
percent, interest rates to remain near the current record lows
and the currency to fluctuate between 2.10 reais and 2.15 reais
per dollar.
A decline in interest rates to record lows is forcing funds
to build a more diverse base of financial instruments to help
lure new clients, Murgel noted. At some point, pension funds and
other specialized investors will have to boost purchases of
corporate debt, exchange-traded funds and shares in funds made
up of asset-backed securities to beat the returns offered by the
most traditional asset classes, he said.
Based on the earnings estimates for next year, Corchaki sees
the benchmark Bovespa stock index ending next year at
around 66,000 points. The index is almost unchanged this year
and is currently trading at around 56,900.
The Bovespa sank 18 percent last year.
Mixed signals about the extent of the global economic
recovery and the debt crisis in Europe may keep weighing on
risk-taking, both executives said. Brazilian investors tend to
look to data and market performance in the United States and
other key financial hubs as a gauge for global market sentiment.