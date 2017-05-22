CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-RBNZ plays down currency rise, weaker Q1 growth as it holds rates
* Policy to remain accommodative for "considerable period"-RBNZ
SAO PAULO May 22 Brazilian asset manager JGP Gestão de Recursos Ltda denied on Monday it had early knowledge of allegations that set off a political firestorm last week, when several of its funds posted gains on a day when most domestic investors suffered heavy losses.
JGP's three cross-asset funds yielded returns between 1 percent and 3.3 percent on Thursday, according to Brazil's market regulator, even as Brazil's currency and stock market suffered drops of over 8 percent. The sell-off came after President Michel Temer was caught on tape allegedly condoning bribes to silence a witness in a graft probe.
In a statement that cited rumors on social networks that it could have gotten inside information about the Temer allegations, JGP threatened legal action against any parties responsible. (Reporting by Paula Laier; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Christian Plumb and Paul Simao)
* Policy to remain accommodative for "considerable period"-RBNZ
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 22 The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.