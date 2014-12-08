SAO PAULO Dec 8 Rising borrowing costs in
Brazil are helping prop up returns for domestic asset managers,
allowing them to raise more money from clients in a challenging
year, an industry group said on Monday.
The central bank's decision to increase the benchmark Selic
overnight lending rate over the past couple of months is
bolstering returns this year, versus the same period a year
earlier, said Carlos Massaru, a vice president at Anbima, the
group representing Brazilian asset managers and investment
banks.
In the first 11 months, returns climbed for overnight
fixed-income, fixed-income and index-linked notes, while those
for stocks and funds tied to dividends declined. Returns among
hedge funds had mixed performance, Anbima said in a report.
The expected cycle of increases in the Selic to head off
inflation as well as speculation that incoming Finance Minister
Joaquim Levy could tighten government finances should be
supportive of demand for short-term fixed income instruments,
Massaru said. The central bank, which raised the Selic by a
half-point last week to 11.75 percent, may raise it to about
12.50 percent by June, some economists said.
"With the Selic at these levels, the preference for these
assets makes all sense from the risk and return standpoint,"
Massaru said, referring to the growing share of repurchase
agreements and other short-term assets among funds.
Accumulated returns on products linked to the DI (Deposito
Interbancario) interest rate futures curve rose to 9.9 percent
in the year through November, compared with 7.4 percent in the
same period a year earlier. Returns on inflation-and other
index-linked notes hit 13 percent this year, compared with a
decline of 4.5 percent a year earlier.
Anbima expects Levy's team to resume a discussion next year
to end a tax called "come-cotas" that is charged twice a year on
investments.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)