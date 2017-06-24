RBS to cut 443 jobs in UK, move many of them to India
June 25 British lender Royal Bank of Scotland is planning to cut 443 jobs dealing with business loans and many of them will move to India, the bank said.
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.
Chief Executive Officer Luis Stuhlberger said at an event sponsored by XP Investimentos that congressional passage of a labor reform is possible, and key for reducing costs at companies. Verde oversaw about 32 billion reais in assets at the end of May. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)
June 25 British lender Royal Bank of Scotland is planning to cut 443 jobs dealing with business loans and many of them will move to India, the bank said.
MILAN/ROME, June 25 Italy began winding up two stricken Veneto-based banks on Sunday in a deal that will see their good assets transferred to Intesa Sanpaolo and could cost the state up to 17 billion euros ($19 billion).