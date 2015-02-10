SAO PAULO Feb 10 Verde Asset Management,
Brazil's largest hedge fund, expects investors to become more
skeptical about Brazilian stocks, bonds and currency, whose
prices are failing to reflect the ongoing deterioration of the
nation's economy.
In the first monthly letter to investors since spinning off
from Credit Suisse Group AG, money managers led by Luis
Stuhlberger said they are positioned for a "de-rating of
Brazilian assets," especially the currency, which they defined
as the one "with the most erroneous pricing."
The real, which touched a 10-year low on Tuesday,
should help adjust Brazil's deficit in external accounts. Verde
said a decline in the real would be able to narrow an estimated
$34 billion shortfall in Brazil's balance of payments this year.
"Only a few times in my long professional career have I seen
such a perfect alignment of negative circumstances that could
trigger a currency depreciation," said Stuhlberger, whose Verde
FIC FIM hedge fund has posted total returns over 9,550 percent
since its inception in 1997.
According to Stuhlberger, the real has remained relatively
stable in a range between 2.70 reais and 2.80 reais in recent
weeks because of the swelling difference between Brazilian and
global interest rates, which is the biggest carry among
investment-grade countries.
Verde's defensive approach comes after domestic markets
underperformed for the past three years and erratic economic
policy decisions weighed on confidence in state-owned firms.
Last year, Brazil had the highest current account gap since
1947, while the shortfall in the government's primary balance,
or excess of government revenues before debt payments, was the
widest since 2002.
Brazil's ongoing stagnation could extend for another year
and inflation may end well above the ceiling of the central
bank's official target, 6.5 percent.
The lack of policy clarity could keep investors away from
Brazilian equities, the letter said, adding that the economy is
becoming too dependent on Finance Minister Joaquim Levy to curb
spending. It also relies too much on President Dilma Rousseff's
willingness to institute tougher adjustments.
In the letter, Stuhlberger explained that the resistance of
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index to fall below 49,000
underscores the growing relevance of financial stocks and
beverage giant Cia de Bebidas das Americas SA, or
Ambev, which are oligopolistic in nature and resilient in
economic downturns.
Verde is using options to bet on a decline in the Bovespa,
the letter added.
