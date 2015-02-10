(Adds assets under management, currency performance in
SAO PAULO Feb 10 Verde Asset Management,
Brazil's largest hedge fund with 30 billion reais ($10 billion)
under management, expects investors to become more skeptical
about Brazilian financial assets, whose prices are failing to
reflect an ongoing deterioration of the nation's economy.
In the first monthly letter to investors since spinning off
from Credit Suisse Group AG, money managers led by Luis
Stuhlberger said they are positioned for a "de-rating of
Brazilian assets," especially the currency, which they defined
as the one "with the most erroneous pricing."
An expected decline in the real should be able to
help narrow an estimated $34 billion shortfall in Brazil's
balance of payments this year, the letter said. The currency
touched a 10-year low on Tuesday, shedding 2.3 percent to 2.831
reais to the dollar.
"Only a few times in my long professional career have I seen
such a perfect alignment of negative circumstances that could
trigger a currency depreciation," said Stuhlberger, whose Verde
FIC FIM fund has posted total returns over 9,500 percent since
its inception in 1997.
According to Stuhlberger, the real has remained relatively
stable in a range between 2.70 reais and 2.80 reais in recent
weeks because of the swelling carry - or the difference between
Brazilian and global interest rates that now is the biggest
among investment-grade countries.
Verde's defensive approach comes after domestic markets
underperformed for the past three years as erratic economic
policy decisions weighed on confidence in state-owned firms.
Last year, Brazil's current account gap was the highest in seven
decades while the government posted the widest annual budget
deficit since 2002.
Brazil's ongoing stagnation could extend for another year
and inflation may end well above the ceiling of the central
bank's official target, 6.5 percent.
The currency is becoming too dependent on Finance Minister
Joaquim Levy's success to curb spending and on President Dilma
Rousseff's willingness to institute tougher adjustments, the
letter suggested. The currency is down 15 percent over the past
12 months.
In the letter, Stuhlberger explained that the resistance of
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index to fall below 49,000
underscores the growing relevance of financial stocks and
beverage giant Cia de Bebidas das Americas SA, or
Ambev, which are oligopolistic in nature and resilient in
economic downturns.
Verde is using options to bet on a decline in the Bovespa,
the letter added.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)