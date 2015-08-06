SAO PAULO Aug 6 Verde Asset Management,
Brazil's largest hedge fund, said the country is flirting with
disaster as policy response to growing fiscal disarray and
fallout from a political crisis are clouding visibility for
investments in Latin America's largest economy.
In a monthly letter to investors published late on Thursday,
money managers led by Luis Stuhlberger said the list of
headwinds facing Brazil is long: a swelling budget deficit, an
unstable currency that could tank further, rapidly eroding
support for President Dilma Rousseff and policymakers' failure
to head off stubborn inflation.
While Stuhlberger did not specify Verde's positions in
currency, equity and debt markets as he did in prior letters, he
said Brazil's main challenges include stabilizing public
finances and finding a way to keep growing political turmoil
from contaminating the economy.
Investors see as "inevitable" the possibility that Brazil's
sovereign debt rating is lowered, the letter said. While the
currency and credit markets are reasonably factoring that
situation in, the country's domestic equity market has yet to
"adequately price in such a risk," Stuhlberger wrote.
"On the economic and political fronts, we continue to flirt
with an abyss," he said.
In a crisis whose intensity has been likened to the one that
led to former President Fernando Collor de Mello's impeachment
in 1992, Rousseff is struggling to cut spending and fend off
opposition calls to step down after her government became
ensnared in a corruption scandal at state-owned firms. Investors
are closely attuned to further turbulence that could knock
efforts to stabilize the economy off track.
Sao Paulo-based Verde posted a consolidated return of 5.41
percent in July, the highest in 10 months. Verde, which has been
closed to new investors for years, recorded an accumulated 21
percent return this year, compared with 7.16 percent for the
benchmark CDI interbank lending rate.
The letter suggested that Stuhlberger's long-time bets on a
generalized decline in Brazilian assets this year are finally
paying off.
The Brazilian real touched the lowest level in more
than 12 years on Thursday after shedding as much as 2 percent to
hit 3.562 reais to the dollar. The benchmark Bovespa stock index
is trading near the lowest levels in eight years, when
measured in dollars.
Verde oversees about 30 billion reais ($9 billion) in
assets.
($1 = 3.5333 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Paula Arend Laier;
Editing by Leslie Adler)