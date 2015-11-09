SAO PAULO Nov 9 Verde Asset Management,
Brazil's largest hedge fund, stepped up purchases of
state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA bonds in
October to take advantage of high yields, but warned that the
company is not acting with sufficient urgency to cut debt.
In a monthly letter to investors on Monday, money managers
led by Luis Stuhlberger said Verde started becoming net-long
positioned in bonds of the company known as Petrobras
in September as they assessed whether a surge in yields was
overdone.
The yield on Petrobras' 6.25 percent bond due in March 2024
ended last month at 9.75 percent, compared with
8.15 percent on Aug. 30. The yield peaked on Sept. 28, reaching
almost 13 percent as slumping oil prices, the biggest debt
burden among global oil firms and a corruption scandal drove
investors to sell the securities.
"In spite of that, the company still continues to spark
worries, especially because of the highest leverage of its
balance sheet," the letter said, referring to Petrobras. "The
solution isn't simple or easy, but we do not see there is the
necessary urgency to deal with it."
Stuhlberger's view underscores that a recent rally in
Petrobras bonds may fail to acknowledge the challenges facing
the world's most-indebted oil company. Investors list weakening
oil prices, output goal misses, a sharp drop the currency as
well as growing concern over the government's ability to provide
timely support to the company in the event of stress.
The fund booked a consolidated return of 1.58 percent in
October, the third gain in four months, the letter said. On a
year-to-date basis, the Verde fund gained 24.27 percent,
compared with a 10.76 percent return posted by Brazil's
benchmark CDI interbank interest rate.
The decline in Petrobras' borrowing costs that took place
during most of October helped improve risk perceptions about
Brazil, the letter said, adding that Verde cut equity positions
in international and Brazilian markets to take advantage of the
strongest month for global equities in three years.
Verde oversees about 30 billion reais ($7.9 billion) in
assets.
($1 = 3.8009 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alan Crosby)