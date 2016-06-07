By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, June 7 Verde Asset Management SA,
Brazil's largest hedge fund, had a second straight month of
gains in May as a global equity market rally helped offset
declines in holdings of the Brazilian real and other currencies.
In a letter to investors, money managers led by Luiz
Stuhlberger said Verde FIC FIM fund booked a consolidated return
of 1.52 percent in May, above the 1.11 percent that Brazil's
benchmark CDI interbank interest rate returned
in the period.
Verde's equities book gained 0.74 percent, reversing a loss
in April, the letter said. The fund's currency investments shed
0.34 percent last month, the first decline in at least two
months, while the fixed-income book fell 0.09 percent in May.
Verde kept increasing wagers on interest-rate future
contracts and other Brazilian fixed-income instruments, citing
the room for future reductions in borrowing costs, according to
the letter. It also stepped up bets on future gains in the real
against the U.S. dollar.
The São Paulo-based fund also participated in recent debt
offering by state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA,
the letter said, citing an attractive relation between risk and
return for the company known as Petrobras.
Last month's appointment of Pedro Parente as Petrobras chief
executive officer has bolstered the outlook for the world's most
indebted oil firm, the letter said.
Recent budget deficit-reduction steps announced by interim
Brazilian President Michel Temer in recent weeks are
encouraging, although the impact of a sweeping corruption probe
that risks toppling some of the nation's most influential
politicians could slow or derail those efforts, the letter said.
Verde FIC FIM was up 2.6 percent in January-May, below the
CDI's 5.5 percent return in the same period.
At the end of last month, Verde oversaw about 35 billion
reais ($10.2 billion) in clients' money through a number of
investment vehicles. One of them is the larger Verde Master FIM
fund, which had over 13.1 billion reais under
administration in May, according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 3.4484 Brazilian reais)
