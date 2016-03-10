(Adds background on succession planning at Bridgewater and
By Lawrence Delevingne
NEW YORK, March 10 Bridgewater Associates, the
largest hedge fund manager in the world, continued its efforts
to transition some responsibilities away from founder Ray Dalio.
The latest move, announced in a client note seen by Reuters
on Thursday, was to hire Jon Rubinstein, a longtime technology
executive who spent years working with Steve Jobs at Apple.
Rubinstein is set to join Bridgewater as co-Chief Executive
Officer in May, according to the memo.
Rubinstein will take a role currently held by Greg Jensen,
who is also co-Chief Investment Officer (CIO). Jensen will
depart the co-CEO post but will remain co-CIO. Eileen Murray
will continue to serve as co-CEO.
Bridgewater, known for a unique culture that emphasizes a
radical form of transparency, is in the middle of a management
transition process started in 2010.
Since then, the Westport, Connecticut-based firm has
experimented with different combinations of leadership and new
senior roles, including using one, two or three CEOs
simultaneously.
Dalio, a billionaire, has no specific plans to leave the
firm he launched in 1975, and remains a key figure in guiding
Bridgewater's macroeconomic-themed investments.
Bridgewater is known for being run according to a set of
management "principles" from Dalio that emphasize direct - if
brutally honest - communication. Much of what's said inside the
firm is recorded, and accessible for all to listen to.
The transition process, according to people familiar with
it, is so that a team can help lead the increasingly large firm,
especially its daily operations. Bridgewater now employs
approximately 1,500 people and manages $154 billion, according
to its website. That's far larger than the average hedge fund
firm, which employs fewer than 100 people.
Jensen was never an anointed successor to Dalio as some in
the media have speculated, nor will any one person ever be,
according to the people.
Today, Dalio remains co-CIO with Jensen and Robert Prince,
and co-executive chairman of a "stakeholder's committee" with
former Microsoft executive Craig Mundie, according to the memo.
The group is essentially the firm's board of directors.
The core of Bridgewater's senior management, including
Jensen and Prince, have been with the firm for decades.
Others are more recent hires as part of the approximately
10-year transition process, including now-president David
McCormick, a former U.S. Treasury department official who joined
in 2009, and Gerry Pasciucco, who was hired in 2015 after
helping unwind American International Group's Financial Products
unit following the financial crisis. Pasciucco's exact role was
unclear.
Some management committee members hired in recent years have
already departed, including former GE Capital executive Joe
Parsons, former HSBC executive Tony Murphy, and former Accenture
executive Kevin Campbell.
"It's impossible to replace Ray, and there's been a ton of
thought around finding a group of people to carry on his
responsibilities and the culture together," said Michael
Sarnoff, an executive recruiter at Highland Road who has worked
with Bridgewater.
SILICON VALLEY HIRE
Rubinstein was most recently senior vice president for
product innovation in the personal systems group at HP,
which he left in 2012. Rubinstein has also served as an
executive at Palm Inc and was instrumental in creating Apple's
iPod.
The Bridgewater memo said Rubinstein's technological prowess
would help enhance the firm's systematized style of decision
making.
Dalio routinely describes the global economy as a "machine"
and uses large amounts of historical data to predict the
movements of securities pricing. Bridgewater also uses
technology to asses the strengths and weaknesses of each
employee, who routinely rate each other on various attributes
using proprietary software.
The Rubinstein hire followed a February report in The Wall
Street Journal of tension between Jensen, 42, and Dalio, 66.
Bridgewater called the account a "sensationalistic
mischaracterization" shortly after it appeared.
Regardless, Bridgewater said in the new memo that it decided
to spilt its CEO and CIO responsibilities given the size of the
firm and its growth.
"We have concluded that in order to have pervasive excellent
management, we need CEOs who can give their full attention to
the company's management, and we want Greg to shift his full
attentions to investment responsibilities," the memo said.
The firm's main hedge fund, Pure Alpha II, has produced
average annual returns of approximately 12.4 percent net of fees
since 1991, according to performance information seen by
Reuters. This year, the fund is down 4.4 percent through March
4.
Clients are largely supportive of the firm's transition
efforts.
"Bridgewater is a great organization - Dalio is a man with
real vision," said one investment manager of a public pension
fund client who asked to remain anonymous. "I think they will
come through just fine."
