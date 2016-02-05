(Adds response from Dalio and Jensen)
By Jennifer Ablan and Lawrence Delevingne
NEW YORK Feb 5 Ray Dalio, founder of
Bridgewater Associates LP, the world's largest hedge fund, said
on Friday that a Wall Street Journal story about a dispute with
his heir apparent, Greg Jensen, was overblown.
The newspaper reported that Dalio and Jensen had gone as far
as to call for a dozen senior employees and stakeholders to vote
on their character and conduct in a bid to resolve the dispute.
"The article is a sensationalistic mischaracterization of
what is going on," Dalio said in response to a query from
Reuters.
"Greg and I have had lots of disputes over the last 20
years, and what's great is that we have a systematic process for
working ourselves through them," he added in a statement.
The Wall Street Journal declined to comment.
Dalio, who founded Bridgewater in 1975, was specifically
questioning whether or not Jensen had "integrity" - defined in a
123-page treatise written by Dalio as never saying something
about a person that you wouldn't tell the person directly, the
Journal said.
Dalio is chairman and co-chief investment officer of
Bridgewater, which has $154 billion in assets under management.
For his part, Jensen, who joined the Westport, Connecticut
hedge fund 20 years ago and serves as co-CIO and co-chief
executive officer, was questioning if Dalio had fulfilled the
succession plan he set forth in 2011.
"This particular dispute has already been resolved via our
process and Greg and I both expect to work together, probably
for the rest of our careers," Dalio said. "I recognize that it's
difficult for people who aren't in our culture to understand it,
and I understand that distorted gossiping about it is going to
occur," he added.
Dalio has said in the past that Bridgewater is run according
to his management style of encouraging a culture of "radical
truth and radical transparency."
"Bridgewater has a unique culture, and one of the most
successful long-term track records in the history of investing.
I suspect those two observations are probably connected," said
Michael Rosen, chief investment officer of Angeles Investment
Advisors, whose clients include those with money in Bridgewater
funds.
Bridgewater encourages employees to air disputes publicly
and then try to resolve them, a process that sometimes results
Jensen told the Journal that disagreements between the two
executives have been "healthy."
"It's the way that they can be resolved that keeps us all
here and resulted in the incredible working relationships that
have made Bridgewater so successful," Jensen added. "I can't
imagine working in any other place."
In a subsequent statement to Reuters, Jensen said: "This
story is getting blown out of proportion. Both Ray and I are
committed to Bridgewater. Ray and I have had (and will have)
many disagreements. We have a process for handling them and both
of us believe that process is working well. It is through this
unique culture of open disagreement that we have produced the
meaningful work and meaningful relationships that those who work
here and our clients have come to expect."
(Reporting by David Gaffen, Jennifer Ablan and Lawrence
Delevingne; Editing by Andrew Hay and Tom Brown)