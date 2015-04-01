* First close of offshore wind fund targeting 1 bln pounds

* Initial investors include pension funds, sovereign wealth fund

LONDON, April 1 Britain's Green Investment Bank (GIB) has raised 463 million pounds ($685 million) in the first close of its offshore wind power fund, it said on Wednesday.

The bank was created in 2012 by the government to back green energy projects in Britain and to spur private sector investment in the low-carbon energy sector.

Private equity firms usually hold a first close during fundraising, when they ask clients to release money they have promised so they can start investing, while still aiming to increase the amount of funds raised for the final close.

The bank aims to raise 1 billion to invest in operating UK offshore wind projects through the fund, which it says is the world's first to be dedicated to offshore wind power.

The fund has an expected life of 25 years.

This is the first fund raised by GIB, and its first step into asset management. The fund is managed by the bank's subsidiary, UK Green Investment Bank Financial Services Limited.

Initial investors include UK-based pension funds, a major sovereign wealth fund and GIB itself is also investing 200 million pounds in the fund, the bank said in a statement.

GIB said it has sold equity stakes in two of its assets to the fund to produce immediate cash yields for investors.

It has sold its 24.95 percent equity stake in RWE Innogy UK's 90-megawatt (MW) Rhyl Flats wind farm off the Welsh coast and its 20 percent equity stake in the 317-MW Sheringham Shoal wind farm operated by Statkraft off the Norfolk coast.

GIB has committed 723 million pounds to 22 green energy projects in Britain in the financial year ended on Tuesday. Since 2012, it has committed 1.8 billion pounds to 46 projects in Britain, it added. ($1 = 0.6756 pounds) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Greg Mahlich)