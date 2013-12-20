By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 19 The University of
California is under no obligation to obtain and disclose
information on the investment performance of venture capital
funds in its portfolio, a California court ruled Thursday in a
decision that could broadly affect how public-records laws are
interpreted.
The suit, filed last year in California state court in
Oakland by Reuters America, a unit of Thomson Reuters Corp
, argued that the state Public Records Act requires
disclosure of investment-return information for the university
system's $11.23 billion endowment fund.
Specifically, the suit sought performance information on
funds managed by Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and Sequoia
Capital, the only funds among the dozens in which the university
has investments whose returns were not disclosed. The university
argued that it did not have the return information in its
possession.
In October last year, a trial court judge agreed with
Reuters that the university should obtain and disclose
performance results for those funds.
Thursday, a panel of judges reversed the earlier decision,
and also ordered Reuters to pay the court costs of the Regents
of the University of California.
Reuters had argued that the public had an interest in seeing
details on the funds' performance, and previous rulings have
held that the university's returns are public records under the
California Public Records Act. But the panel of judges said that
if the university didn't have the return information, it was not
required to obtain and disclose it.
"No words in this statute suggest that the public entity has
an obligation to obtain documents," the judges wrote. Unless a
document is "prepared, owned, used or retained by a public
entity, it is not a public record under the CPRA."
"We believe today's decision by the Court of Appeal is the
correct one," said UC General Counsel Charles Robinson in a
press release. "It will allow our investment professionals to
make and monitor private equity investments without intrusion
from third parties seeking confidential and sensitive
information for their own commercial ends."
Thomson Reuters spokeswoman Barb Burg said: "We are
obviously disappointed by the court's ruling and continue to
believe the records are not only in the public interest, but
should be disclosed under the California Public Records Act."
A Sequoia spokesman declined to comment. Kleiner didn't
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Peter Scheer, executive director of the First Amendment
Coalition, a nonprofit group, said the ruling created a loophole
for groups wishing to avoid public disclosure requirements. Such
groups could simply make an arrangement to not take physical
possession of pertinent information, he said, leading to
manipulation of public records law.
Scheer's group sued the California Public Employees'
Retirement System over fee disclosure in 2004. Calpers
eventually agreed to disclose the fees.
The university had argued that Kleiner and Sequoia
considered their returns data confidential, and it receives data
from those firms showing how their several funds it invests in
are performing only in aggregate. Reuters had sought
individual-fund level returns, as the university provides for
other venture-capital firms it invests with.
California's public-records law, which was amended after a
2003 lawsuit forced the University of California to disclose
investment returns, shields some types of investment data from
disclosure, such as details about the performance of the
underlying companies that make up venture funds.
It explicitly states that other pieces of information are
not exempt from disclosure, including the dollar amount of the
commitment made, the net internal rate of return and the dollar
amount of cash distributions received.
The Reuters lawsuit, filed in January 2012, stems from a
request to the university for individual fund performance
information on the Kleiner and Sequoia Capital funds by Mark
Boslet, senior editor at Thomson Reuters' Venture Capital
Journal and at PeHub, an online publication about private
equity, buyouts and venture capital.