* China funds lobby Beijing for broader product range
* Stock exchange officials say mutual funds not yet ready
* Funds hit by bearish stock market, acute competition
By Charlie Zhu and Victoria Bi
SHENZHEN, China, Dec 5 China's 13-year-old
mutual fund industry, battered by a bearish stock market and
fierce competition, wants Beijing to allow domestic companies to
broaden their business, but financial industry executives are
calling upon the industry to first put its own house in order.
Amid a sharp decline in assets under management (AUM), top
Chinese fund executives said Beijing should allow fund houses to
become fully integrated asset managers offering a variety of
products besides vanilla stock and bond funds.
Fund executives told an industry conference in Shenzhen on
Friday that they hoped to launch real estate and infrastructure
project funds and products for investment in private equity and
commodities, and to manage corporate pension funds.
"We need more kinds of investment products. We need to amend
existing fund regulation," China Southern Fund Management Co
Chief Executive Gao Liangyu told the conference, which carried
the slogan "Breakthrough - transforming mutual funds into
integrated asset management firms".
"Banks and trusts have been absorbing a lot of funds from
the market, while the businesses of mutual fund companies are
overly restricted," said Gao, whose firm is one of China's
largest fund houses with nearly 100 billion yuan ($15.72
billion) under management.
Under current rules, mutual fund companies are restricted to
long-only funds investing in stocks and bonds. Most of the
products issued by China's 61 mutual fund management companies
are equity-oriented funds, which have been hit hard by a
prolonged decline in the A-share market.
To counter a falling stock market, many Chinese investors
have been switching out of mutual funds and buying into products
such as infrastructure, gold and commodities funds issued by
commercial banks, trust firms, insurers and securities
brokerages.
The AUM of China's mutual fund companies had fallen to about
2.1 trillion yuan at the end of October from a peak of 3.5
trillion yuan in late 2007, just before the benchmark Shanghai
Composite index began a descent from a record high of
more than 6,000 points, to the current 2,340 points.
By contrast, the wealth management products of other
financial institutions linked to various assets had grown to
nearly 20 trillion yuan - more than 13 trillion yuan of which
was issued by commercial banks and in excess of 3 trillion yuan
by trust firms.
Gao's view was echoed by industry colleagues at the
conference, including the heads of JPMorgan Chase & Co's
China fund venture and GF Fund Management Co, as well as former
securities regulators and government officials of Shenzhen -
home to many of the country's large mutual fund companies.
HARSH CRITICISM
However, Guo Shuqing, newly appointed chairman of the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and Wang Lin, director
of the CSRC's fund supervision department, both stopped short of
commenting publicly on the topic at the conference, suggesting
that regulators are not prepared to make changes in the near
future.
Critics say it is too early for such liberalisation as
mutual fund houses lack the talent, experience and internal
controls needed to take on wider responsibilities.
There was harsh criticism from the heads of the Shanghai and
Shenzhen stock exchanges at the conference for the speculative
roles mutual funds have played in the pricing of initial public
offerings in the past year.
Influenced by heavy bids from mutual funds, many A-share
IPOs have priced at sky-high valuations, but the listings have
since shed much of their value.
Addressing hundreds of conference participants, Shanghai
stock exchange President Zhang Yujun cited cases of three
A-share offerings involving mutual funds.
Wind turbine giant Sinovel Wind Group Co Ltd has
lost more than half of its value since debuting in January after
its IPO was completed at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 50.
Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co Ltd launched
its IPO in the fourth quarter of last year and was priced at 148
yuan per share, with a P/E ratio of 80. The shares are now
trading at about 28 yuan each with a P/E ratio of 30.
The market value of Nationz Technologies Inc has
shrunk to less than 7 billion yuan from 17 billion yuan when it
listed in Shenzhen in April last year.
"How could those fund managers accept a P/E ratio of 80
times, 90 times or even 150 times?" Zhang asked. "I hope they
can become a bit more cool-headed and professional."
Song Liping, president of the Shenzhen stock exchange, was
equally blunt, saying mutual funds had failed to act as
long-term investors promoting value investments and helping
improve corporate governance at listed companies.
He said some funds had behaved like gamblers "mainly betting
on short-term price fluctuations", and even collaborated with
IPO underwriters and shareholders to manipulate offer prices.
WEAK FUNDAMENTALS
A number of fund house and securities executives told
Reuters that funds had no choice but to become short-term
investors as the fundamentals of many listed companies in China
were not sufficiently sound to allow long-term investments.
But they largely agreed with the views of Zhang and Song,
conceding the industry was not ready to enter new businesses.
Mutual funds are short of experienced portfolio managers,
many of whom have left in recent years to set up their own
funds. They have complained about a lack of hedging tools and
performance incentives at mutual fund companies and pressure
from management and investors to deliver short-term results.
Although the attrition rate for the Chinese mutual fund
industry has fallen steadily from as high as 50 percent in 2008,
it still stands at about 30 percent.