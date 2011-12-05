* China funds lobby Beijing for broader product range

* Stock exchange officials say mutual funds not yet ready

* Funds hit by bearish stock market, acute competition

By Charlie Zhu and Victoria Bi

SHENZHEN, China, Dec 5 China's 13-year-old mutual fund industry, battered by a bearish stock market and fierce competition, wants Beijing to allow domestic companies to broaden their business, but financial industry executives are calling upon the industry to first put its own house in order.

Amid a sharp decline in assets under management (AUM), top Chinese fund executives said Beijing should allow fund houses to become fully integrated asset managers offering a variety of products besides vanilla stock and bond funds.

Fund executives told an industry conference in Shenzhen on Friday that they hoped to launch real estate and infrastructure project funds and products for investment in private equity and commodities, and to manage corporate pension funds.

"We need more kinds of investment products. We need to amend existing fund regulation," China Southern Fund Management Co Chief Executive Gao Liangyu told the conference, which carried the slogan "Breakthrough - transforming mutual funds into integrated asset management firms".

"Banks and trusts have been absorbing a lot of funds from the market, while the businesses of mutual fund companies are overly restricted," said Gao, whose firm is one of China's largest fund houses with nearly 100 billion yuan ($15.72 billion) under management.

Under current rules, mutual fund companies are restricted to long-only funds investing in stocks and bonds. Most of the products issued by China's 61 mutual fund management companies are equity-oriented funds, which have been hit hard by a prolonged decline in the A-share market.

To counter a falling stock market, many Chinese investors have been switching out of mutual funds and buying into products such as infrastructure, gold and commodities funds issued by commercial banks, trust firms, insurers and securities brokerages.

The AUM of China's mutual fund companies had fallen to about 2.1 trillion yuan at the end of October from a peak of 3.5 trillion yuan in late 2007, just before the benchmark Shanghai Composite index began a descent from a record high of more than 6,000 points, to the current 2,340 points.

By contrast, the wealth management products of other financial institutions linked to various assets had grown to nearly 20 trillion yuan - more than 13 trillion yuan of which was issued by commercial banks and in excess of 3 trillion yuan by trust firms.

Gao's view was echoed by industry colleagues at the conference, including the heads of JPMorgan Chase & Co's China fund venture and GF Fund Management Co, as well as former securities regulators and government officials of Shenzhen - home to many of the country's large mutual fund companies.

HARSH CRITICISM

However, Guo Shuqing, newly appointed chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and Wang Lin, director of the CSRC's fund supervision department, both stopped short of commenting publicly on the topic at the conference, suggesting that regulators are not prepared to make changes in the near future.

Critics say it is too early for such liberalisation as mutual fund houses lack the talent, experience and internal controls needed to take on wider responsibilities.

There was harsh criticism from the heads of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges at the conference for the speculative roles mutual funds have played in the pricing of initial public offerings in the past year.

Influenced by heavy bids from mutual funds, many A-share IPOs have priced at sky-high valuations, but the listings have since shed much of their value.

Addressing hundreds of conference participants, Shanghai stock exchange President Zhang Yujun cited cases of three A-share offerings involving mutual funds.

Wind turbine giant Sinovel Wind Group Co Ltd has lost more than half of its value since debuting in January after its IPO was completed at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 50.

Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co Ltd launched its IPO in the fourth quarter of last year and was priced at 148 yuan per share, with a P/E ratio of 80. The shares are now trading at about 28 yuan each with a P/E ratio of 30.

The market value of Nationz Technologies Inc has shrunk to less than 7 billion yuan from 17 billion yuan when it listed in Shenzhen in April last year.

"How could those fund managers accept a P/E ratio of 80 times, 90 times or even 150 times?" Zhang asked. "I hope they can become a bit more cool-headed and professional."

Song Liping, president of the Shenzhen stock exchange, was equally blunt, saying mutual funds had failed to act as long-term investors promoting value investments and helping improve corporate governance at listed companies.

He said some funds had behaved like gamblers "mainly betting on short-term price fluctuations", and even collaborated with IPO underwriters and shareholders to manipulate offer prices.

WEAK FUNDAMENTALS

A number of fund house and securities executives told Reuters that funds had no choice but to become short-term investors as the fundamentals of many listed companies in China were not sufficiently sound to allow long-term investments.

But they largely agreed with the views of Zhang and Song, conceding the industry was not ready to enter new businesses.

Mutual funds are short of experienced portfolio managers, many of whom have left in recent years to set up their own funds. They have complained about a lack of hedging tools and performance incentives at mutual fund companies and pressure from management and investors to deliver short-term results.

Although the attrition rate for the Chinese mutual fund industry has fallen steadily from as high as 50 percent in 2008, it still stands at about 30 percent.