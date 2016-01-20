BOSTON Jan 20 Fidelity's Contrafund,
the biggest mutual fund investor in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
, held steady in the company during the fourth quarter,
even as an outbreak of food-borne illness in the restaurant
chain pummeled its shares.
"We held steady our investment in Chipotle, a longtime
holding, deciding to hang in there, based in part on
management's focus on productivity and comparable-restaurant
sales," Contrafund portfolio manager Will Danoff said in his
most recent commentary for investors. His fourth-quarter update
was released this week.
Danoff is one of the mutual fund industry's most influential
investors, running a portfolio with $110 billion in assets. His
fund held a 6.29 percent stake in Chipotle, as of November 30.
Chipotle was the largest detractor to Danoff's performance
in the fourth quarter, when its shares lost about one-third of
their value because of the outbreak.
Last month, Chipotle said it may never pinpoint what caused
an E. coli outbreak linked to two restaurants in Kansas and
Oklahoma, extending a mystery over dozens of illnesses tied to
the burrito chain.
