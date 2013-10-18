(Adds details on Google's share price, quarterly performance)
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON Oct 18 Fidelity Investments' $101
billion Contrafund added to its industry-leading stake
in Google Inc in the third quarter, and got a payoff on
Friday as the Internet company's stock soared past $1,000 a
share to an all-time high.
Contrafund, managed by closely followed stock picker Will
Danoff, returned 8.94 percent in the third quarter, easily
beating the 5.24 percent gain for the S&P 500 index. But
Danoff didn't get any help from Google in those three months as
the shares were flat and lagged the overall market. Google was
the biggest factor in holding back the fund's relative
performance in the quarter.
But in his latest commentary letter released this week,
Danoff said Google's near-flat return opened up an opportunity
to add to a stake that was worth $5.8 billion at the end of
August. He did not provide specific figures.
At the end of August, Google made up 6 percent of the fund's
net assets. Among mutual funds, Contrafund is the biggest Google
shareholder.
"Despite the underperformance, our long-term view on the
stock remained unchanged," Danoff said in Contrafund's
commentary letter for investors. "Because we believe the firm
possessed superior operating advantages stemming from its
dominant market share in Internet search and highly innovative
culture, we increased our position in the stock on its
weakness."
On Friday, Danoff's bolstered bet on Google looked like the
right move as the stock jumped 12.5 percent to $1,000.07 in
late-morning trading on Nasdaq.
On Thursday Google reported a big upswing in mobile and
video advertising that helped drive a 23 percent gain in
quarterly revenue.
More than a dozen brokerages raised their price targets on
the stock to between $880 and $1,220, with Deutsche Bank raising
its price target by 26 percent.
Since Jan. 2, Google shares are up 42 percent, rewarding
Danoff and other investors.
But in the third quarter, Danoff's best bets were on
Facebook Inc and Tesla Motors Inc. Facebook's
stock doubled, and got a boost from gains in mobile advertising.
Danoff said Tesla was re-engineering the automobile for the
first time in decades. The shares rose more than 80 percent.
