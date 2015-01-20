BOSTON Jan 20 Fidelity's $110 Billion
Contrafund has trimmed its stake in Google Inc, its
largest holding, as portfolio manager Will Danoff sees a
potentially choppy market for the stock over the short term.
Contrafund is the largest U.S. mutual fund investor in the
stock.
"We trimmed the position based on our view that the stock's
short-term performance could remain choppy as investors digest
the company's increased investment in data centers, as well as
other initiatives not directly tied to its core search
business," the fund said in its fourth quarter update for
investors.
Google remains Contrafund's largest holding,
accounting for about 4.8 percent of the fund's assets. At the
end of November, the fund held Google stock worth $7.06 billion,
according to the latest holdings update.
