BOSTON Jan 20 Fidelity's $110 Billion
Contrafund has trimmed a roughly $7 billion stake in Google Inc
because of portfolio manager Will Danoff's view that
the stock faces a potentially choppy market over the short term.
Contrafund is the largest U.S. mutual fund investor in
Google's stock, which had been its top holding. But Google
shares, down 11 percent over the past year, have hurt the
performance of Contrafund and other large cap funds that have
taken an overweight position in the company.
"We trimmed the position based on our view that the stock's
short-term performance could remain choppy as investors digest
the company's increased investment in data centers, as well as
other initiatives not directly tied to its core search
business," Contrafund said in its fourth-quarter update for
investors.
Contrafund held Google stock worth $7.06 billion,
or 6.4 percent of the fund's assets, according to an end of
November holdings update. Google, when combining Class A and
Class C shares, was the fund's largest holding. After the recent
reduction, the stock remained one of the largest positions and
overweightings in the fund. No precise figure was given for
Google's two share classes in the latest quarterly update.
"We reduced the position, but continued to hold a meaningful
overweighting in the company based on our view that it is best
of breed in its industry, with a solid management team and a
promising asset base," it said in the investor update.
Danoff's savvy tech picks have made him one of the best
performing U.S. portfolio managers over the past 20 years. But
he has lagged the S&P 500 Index over the past 12 months, with a
total return of 7.22 percent versus the benchmark's 11.66
percent advance, according to Morningstar Inc data.
Contrafund has been hurt by avoiding utility stocks, which
have received higher share price multiples despite slow earnings
growth. Danoff also continues to avoid big oil companies, and
the energy sector remained the fund's largest underweighting
throughout the fourth quarter as the price of oil plummeted.
"We will closely monitor further developments with an eye
out for potential bargains if we think dynamics in the industry
improve," it said in the update.
