(Adds comment from attorney for Patriarch Partners)
By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del. Oct 26 A Delaware judge on
Wednesday ordered Lynn Tilton's Patriarch Partners to turn over
documents detailing the complex holdings of $2.5 billion
distressed debt funds that the embattled investor lost control
of this year.
Tilton created the loan vehicles known as the Zohar funds
more than a decade ago. The three funds have financed her
investments in ailing companies such as Dura Automotive Systems,
earning her the title of "Diva of Distressed."
However, one of the Zohar funds defaulted last year and
Tilton's Patriarch Partners investment firm stepped down as the
collateral manager and was replaced by restructuring firm
Alvarez & Marsal in March.
Alvarez sued Patriarch earlier this year and alleged it had
not turned over documents required to assess the Zohar
collateral.
Alvarez's lawyer said during an August trial that Tilton was
playing a "shell game" with valuable assets, while Tilton
insisted that Alvarez had every document needed to manage the
Zohar collateral.
Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights determined that Patriarch was
obligated to produce the documents sought by Alvarez.
"The collection and production of these documents will no
doubt place a burden, perhaps even a significant one, on
Patriarch," wrote Slights in a 51-page opinion.
However, Slights added that Patriarch enjoyed the benefits
of being the Zohar collateral manager for years and always knew
it faced substantial obligations if its services came to an end.
"Patriarch respectfully disagrees with the decision," said
Reed Brodsky of Gibson Dunn, the law firm representing Patriarch
Partners.
"We are reviewing our legal options and note that this
document production issue has no bearing whatsoever on the
current SEC administrative trial and the baseless charges made
there."
The judge also said he was fully aware the litigation was
driven by wider aims of the parties. He said Patriarch believed
the Zohar funds were acting on behalf of the MBIA Insurance
Corp, which is seeking to push responsibility for an impending
Zohar default onto Patriarch.
The judge said the Zohar funds believed Patriarch was trying
to conceal Tilton's conflicting roles during her management of
the Zohar funds. The judge said he was not expressing a view on
those allegations.
Tilton began defending herself at trial this week against a
fraud lawsuit brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The regulator has accused Patriarch of hiding the poor
performance of assets underlying the Zohar funds and allegedly
collected nearly $200 million in improper fees.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker, Bernard Orr)